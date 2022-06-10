Staffing shortages are apparently to blame for the suspension of yard waste pick up for Stillwater and six other Minnesota communities.As was reported by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Waste Management, which handles municipal trash service for Stillwater and the other affected communities, stated that difficulty in finding licensed drivers forced the decision to suspend yard waste pick up.According to a press release from Beth Wolf, City Clerk for Stillwater, the company is currently prioritizing regular trash pickup and recycling, and will resume yard waste pickup when staffing issues have been addressed. The suspension will be in effect through the week of Monday, June 6, and likely the week after, and could extend into the following weeks as well.
As an alternative, Stillwater residents can dispose of their yard waste for free at Northern Yard Waste, located in Hugo at 5527 170th Street N.
Their hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.
“Bags of yard waste must be emptied on site and taken with you,” Wolf stated in her release. “Items accepted are grass clippings, leaves, lake weeds, garden waste, branches, twigs, tree waste and shrubs, but no stumps.”
Residents affected will see a credit on their bill for yard waste while service is suspended.
