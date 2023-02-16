In a legal case that has been brewing for over two years, with formal complaints against the district dating to 2017, the Stillwater Area School District has reached a $475,000 settlement agreement with the former director of finance and operations, Kristen Hoheisel.

The Stillwater school board held a closed meeting Monday, Feb. 13, to respect attorney-client privilege. The end of the closed meeting was broadcast as usual and can be found on the district’s YouTube channel, allowing the community to get closure on the case. The settlement money will compensate Hoheisel for attorneys’ fees and expenses, non-wage loss damages, and lost wages. With this payment, Hoheisel agrees to fully dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.

