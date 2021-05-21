Stillwater resident Mark Franz has a goal of restoring 50 gently used bikes this summer and donating them to Allina’s “Free Bikes 4 Kidz program.”
The 54-year-old has had an interest in bicycles since he was a kid.
“I’ve just been very passionate about bicycles and always loved working on them,” Franz said.
He raised two boys, now in their 20s, who share their father’s passion for bikes. Now that his kids are grown up he’s using his passion to give back.
“I always thought if I got more time, what a great way to give back to the community,” Franz said. “I got a passion for something. “I’ve got a skill set for fixing them up — and there’s a need: There are a lot of kids in the Twin Cities who don’t have bikes.”
Part of his passion for bikes ties to a childhood experience himself. Franz’ childhood neighbor was a welder.
“He would come home with scrap metal sometimes, and one day my buddies and I watched him pull up and he had a whole truck full of bicycles,” Franz recalled. “… He goes ‘if you guys unload the bikes, you can take whatever you want to make a bicycle each.’ And we were like ‘Game on!’”
They did and Franz and his friends built makeshift BMX bikes, which led to them building a BMX track as well.
“That was my first intro to it,” Franz said, “and then I was hooked.”
More recently, Franz enjoys seeing the finished product after he’s done with the repairs before handing the bicycle off to find a new home.
“You look at it, and you think this is going to make some little kid really happy,” he said.
Franz decided to start fixing up the bikes after he saw a news story on Allina’s Free Bikes 4 Kidz program. The program collects and distributes used bikes for free to kids in the community.
He contacted Allina to see if they would accept bikes he has fixed up, and they eagerly agreed.
So far, Franz has repaired about 10 bikes for the Allina program since starting his initiative approximately six weeks ago. He is currently working on six more, and plans on donating them when he hits the double digit number again.
Franz joined the Nextdoor neighborhood social media app, and put the word out that he is looking for “gently used” bikes to fix.
Franz said he means that gently used is a bike that hasn’t been sitting outside getting neglected for years.
“It’s been kept in the garage, but it’s still rideable,” Franz said. “It needs a little light work, but not much.”
By fixing up bikes he’s helping kids have a quintessential childhood experience.
“I think bikes are really important for kids,” Franz said. “It gives them their first sense of freedom. You know riding around the corner when Mom and Dad aren’t looking.”
Biking is also an important social activity for all ages.
“When you’re with friends biking, no matter how old you are, you’re having fun,” Franz said. “And it’s a lifelong skill. I imagine I’ll be on a bicycle until I get to the point where I’m worried that my bones are going to break if I fall.”
To donate a bicycle, find Franz on Nextdoor or email him at Franzorama@gmail.com. For more information about Allina’s bike program, visit https://www.allinahealth.org/about-us/community-involvement/initiatives-and-programs/allina-health-and-free-bikes-4-kidz.
