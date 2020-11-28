Bernard (Bud) Rappa, of Stillwater, sent his most treasured possession, a decorated canoe paddle, to President Donald Trump, and wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence explain the gift.
Rappa states in his letter that he has had the canoe paddle since early in his marriage and used it many times on vacation with their five boys.
After the beaten up paddle was retired, Rappa’s brother-in-law, a World War II and Korean War veteran, painted one side with a Bald Eagle, and the other side with two eagles with the words “Family Loyalty and Trust.”
Rappa put his own carving into the paddle as well.
“You will find the key to my wife of 60 plus years and our success in life in the handle of the paddle,” He said. Rappa said they key to their marriage is religion, and he poorly carved the cross of Jesus Christ into the
paddle’s handle.
“I humbly ask that you on this gift, MY treasure, with all its special meaning to our President Donald Trump,” Rappa concluded.
To his surprise, Rappa received a signed response from the president thanking him for the paddle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.