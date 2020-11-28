Bernard (Bud) Rappa, of Stillwater, sent his most treasured possession, a decorated canoe paddle, to President Donald Trump, and wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence explain the gift.

Rappa states in his letter that he has had the canoe paddle since early in his marriage and used it many times on vacation with their five boys.

After the beaten up paddle was retired, Rappa’s brother-in-law, a World War II and Korean War veteran, painted one side with a Bald Eagle, and the other side with two eagles with the words “Family Loyalty and Trust.”

Rappa put his own carving into the paddle as well.

“You will find the key to my wife of 60 plus years and our success in life in the handle of the paddle,” He said. Rappa said they key to their marriage is religion, and he poorly carved the cross of Jesus Christ into the

paddle’s handle.

“I humbly ask that you on this gift, MY treasure, with all its special meaning to our President Donald Trump,” Rappa concluded.

To his surprise, Rappa received a signed response from the president thanking him for the paddle.

