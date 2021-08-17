Stillwater resident Carol Spawn will be biking for her 10th Habitat 500 this year. During her time with the Ride, she has worked alongside Habitat homeowner families.
Since 1993, the Habitat 500 Bike Ride has sent cyclists across Minnesota and the surrounding Midwest annually to raise funds and awareness for Habitat for Humanity, according to a press release from the organization. Over seven days, riders bike up to 500 miles.
Eleven years ago, after Spawn’s husband and son rode a Habitat 500, they encouraged her to join.
“There was no way I could keep up with them,” she said,
She hadn’t ridden a bicycle in 35 years. “
That summer, we purchased a tandem bike…and rode several years on tandem.”
And the Ride wasn’t Spawn’s only connection to Habitat.
“All of us have volunteered on builds,” said Spawn of her family. “When I couldn’t throw a hammer, I began providing lunch.”
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ride went virtual for the first time.
The 2021 Habitat 500 will again host a virtual ride for its second Bike @ Home.
The Bike @ Home gives participants flexibility to set fundraising and mileage goals while biking in their own neighborhood, the release states. When a rider signs up, each gets a fundraising page, social support from private Facebook and Strava groups, and materials to support their Ride.
Since 2002, the Habitat 500 Bike Ride has raised more than $5.6 million for Habitat for Humanity. In 2020, more than 140 cyclists raised over $283,000.
When asked what brings her back to the Ride, Spawn responded, “The challenge of riding, the people—they really encouraged me no matter how long it took me to finish the day, and knowing that the money I raise will be used to put a roof over a family to provide stability and a safe place to raise that family.”
That stability and safety is a huge goal for Habitat, and something the Ride works to support every year, the release states.
Spawn started her journey at the start of summer.
“I completed my first ride June 1. I will continue to ride all summer… (My) goal is at least 1,500 miles,” Spawn said. “If I can do it, anyone can! You don’t start with 100-mile rides…just keep adding another mile or two each ride. I also ride for ice cream.”
About Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota
Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota, Inc. (Habitat Minnesota) is a statewide support organization for Minnesota affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International. The organization provides resources to the 25 Minnesota affiliates to advance their work to create and preserve affordable homeownership. Habitat Minnesota was created in 1997 initially as a financial intermediary, providing centralized distribution of funding to affiliates.
Today, Habitat Minnesota offers a range of programs, including resource development, advocacy, training, and networking.
For more information, visit hfhmn.org.
