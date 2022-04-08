Sunday, March 20
• At 1:44 a.m., A Stillwater officer spoke with a person at the 300 block of South Main Street who passed out on a bench. When officers arrived, the male was alert and stated that he was waiting for his ride. No further assistance needed. Officers didn’t request an ID.
Monday, March 21
• At 9:55 p.m., a Stillwater officer was monitoring radio traffic and responded to the 100 block of W. Myrtle St. to assist another Stillwater officer with a report of a person throwing things from the dumpster into the parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer questioned the female driver. The officers were familiar with the vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the evening. In attempting to identify the female, she provided several names that all came back with negative results from in house records. She stated she had an ID inside the pickup. She provided Stillwater officers with a hospital bracelet that had another person’s name. The female was apologetic and said she was under a lot of stress and didn’t want to deal with the police at the time. Ultimately, she was cited with the gross misdemeanor of giving police officers a false name and date of birth.
Tuesday, March 21
• At 11 a.m., Stillwater officers went to an apartment building. A 25-year-old man in 1400 block of S. Greeley St. reported that his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. There were no cameras and no suspects. The estimated cost to replace the catalytic converter was around $1,250.
Wednesday, March 22
• At 12:51 a.m., while on patrol in the area of East Mulberry Street, a Stillwater Officer noticed a vehicle parked in Mulberry Circle, an area that was labeled “No Parking.” The officer noticed a person slumped over in the driver’s seat. The driver was a 20-year-old female from Vadnais Heights. The female stated she was going through a tough time. Officers provided her information with a crisis number and told her to call if she needed police assistance. The female advised that she was on the phone with a friend and was feeling better.
•At 4:10 p.m., Stillwater officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 1700 block of Washington Ave. An 87-year-old female said that her foot slipped off of the break of her car and onto the gas pedal causing the vehicle to go up onto a curve and strike a large decorative boulder in front of a building. There was minor vehicle damage, no damage to the structure. There were no injuries and no citations given.
Saturday, March 26
• At 3:52 p.m., a Stillwater officer on duty overheard Washington County Sheriff’s Office notify dispatch that he was behind a stolen vehicle. The officer said that he was going to wait for other squads to respond before stopping the vehicle. The Washington County deputy initiated its emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled from him and traveled east on Stillwater Boulevard. At that point the Stillwater officer joined in the pursuit. The officer traveled south in an attempt to catch up with them. The Stillwater officer stated that since the deputy and the Washington county sheriffs were the only ones in pursuit, he opted to stay with them for safety reasons. The suspect headed towards Cottage Grove and ended up on Highway 61. Eventually the vehicle being pursued went over stop sticks with sharp nails that flattened the tires. This was near Lamar and Kimbro Avenue. The suspect was later identified as a 24-year-old male from Crystal. The male has a previous history with police officers. The suspect fled from his car into the woods, but eventually he came out from a housing development. A Stillwater officer displayed his taser but did not use it. The suspect gave himself up on the east side of the house. He was taken into custody without any further force being used. No known injuries. This was a Washington County and Ramsey County call. Possible charges may include fleeing an officer and a felony for stolen vehicle.
Sunday, March 31
• At 9:46 p.m., Stillwater officers responded to the address of the 100 block of N. Greeley St. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the caller, a 53-year-old man from Stillwater advised he found his vehicle parked around the block. The male stated he had the only set of keys. There was no damage, no suspects, and no video footage nearby.
