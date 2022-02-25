Sunday, Feb. 6
• At 6 p.m. a garage fire was reported in the 500 block of West Churchill St. A Stillwater officer responded the garage fire. Upon arrival he noted that everyone had made it safely outside and heading to a neighbor’s house. One of the homeowners used a welding machine in the garage hours earlier and it caused the fire. No report on the damage cost, but there was substantial damage to the property. The fire investigation has concluded.
• At 7:27 p.m., Stillwater officers received a call from a resident on the block of Water and Mulberry streets regarding a possible suicide attempt. Stillwater officers responded. The officer asked if she had plans of harming herself and she stated that she did want to drive off a cliff, but she was intoxicated and knew she couldn’t drive. The Stillwater Officer spoke with her husband on the phone, and he stated that she had had suicide attempts in the past and suffered from depression. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital for a mandatory evaluation
Thursday, Feb. 10
• At 9:58 a.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a call from a woman on the 1700 block of Broadway St. N. inquiring about property issues. The caller stated that she was evicted from by her previous landlord and unable to remove all her property upon moveout and wanted information on how to handle his. She was given info on how to deal with this civil matter.
Saturday, Feb. 12
• At 2:17 a.m. in the 200 block of South Main St. a Stillwater officer was dispatched for a report of five males who were kicked out of a bar earlier in the night and were returned attempting to get back in. The bar was closed, and the employees told police they did not feel safe. A Washington County Deputy was on scene already and he stated that several of the males in question were seen damaging local businesses. Stillwater officers reviewed footage from the local are businesses and found footage of one of the males throwing a black object — later identified to be a trash can — at a window. The male is a 21-year-old from Maplewood. Officers contacted him and he admitted to damaging the window. He stated earlier that someone had said something racist to him and he took his anger out on the window. In another video from the Midtown Antiques one of the five males could be scene urinating on the window of a different business. This male was identified as an 18-year-old from Lake Elmo. The 21-year-old was charged with two counts of third degree damage to property and disorderly conduct. The 18-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct for urinating in public.
