Sunday, April 10
• At 8 p.m., Stillwater officers responded to Stillwater Rec Center in response to a report of a physical assault. Arriving on scene they spoke with the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Stillwater. He and his friend were occupying his mother’s vehicle and playing a game of Nerf war. The victim shot a Nerf gun through the driver’s side of another vehicle. The suspect in the other vehicle was also a 17-year-old male who was hit in the eye by the Nerf gun. He approached the victim’s vehicle on the right passenger side of the window and broke it. Then, the suspect went and hit the right side of the victim’s face. Police went to the suspect’s house and the mother said she had an idea why they were there. The mother said they have an attorney and the police spoke on the phone with the attorney. Forwarded to Washington County attorney’s office. Possible assault and criminal damage charges may be filed.
Monday, April 11
• At 12:51 p.m., Stillwater officers spoke with an employee at Rick’s 36 Automotive for a report of a man returning a vehicle. The vehicle had blood inside, which was irrelevant to this report. On March 29 the subject dropped off his vehicle for repair. The owner of the vehicle was a 34-year-old from May Township. Upon working on the vehicle, mechanics found more problems with the vehicle. They called to explain it to the car owner and in-formed him that it would cost more to fix these problems. The suspect believed they should repair it for the original cost. The mechanics disputed that was not the way it works. As of April 11, the suspect did not return the vehicle or paid for the cost. An officer told him to return it by the end of the day on April 12 or he could be charged with a crime. He was upset with officers and told them he could not get it back by the end of the business day. On April 13, a Stillwater officer confirmed that the vehicle was re-turned to the business, however the owner still had not paid for any of the original re-pairs. The Stillwater officer issued him a citation for theft of services for the total loss of repairs for $414.41.
Tuesday, April 12
• At 3:25 p.m., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to Benson Park. For a report of a bus driver who was hitting a child on the bus. On April 13, the officer viewed footage of the previous day showing the child in question was dancing in the aisle of the bus. At one point the bus driver told the child to sit down. The bus was stopped abruptly, and the bus driver pulled the girl’s jacket and told her to sit her butt down. It did not appear that his behavior was assault, however this was forwarded to the city attorney for review.
Wednesday, April 13
• At 11:04 a.m., an 84-year-old woman from Stillwater had just left a funeral at St. Michael’s Church and got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle that was parked on the street. Once she sat down, she was startled by a male who was hiding in the back of her vehicle. She had left the vehicle unlocked. The male whom she did not know aggressively told her to take him to Minneapolis. She was so startled by what happened that she did not look back at the man. She told him she was not sure how to get to Minneapolis. She panicked and started driving in the direction of her house. The male started striking her three or four times with a hook on the side of her head. She stopped the car and got out. The male suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and accelerated into a different direction after she jumped out. This investigation is open and active. The elderly woman was treated at Lakeview hospital for her injuries.
Thursday, April 14
• At 9:57 p.m. a 40-year-old mother of three located in the 100 block of S. Sherwin Street called police because she was granted an order for protection against her husband and that her husband would be coming to pick up the kids next week and wanted to provide officers with information in case something went wrong.
Friday, April 15
• Stillwater officers received a call from a 26-year-old female at the location of 87th Street N. The woman wanted to know if a Harassment Restraining Order against her was valid in Mexico. The officer indicated he was unsure. No follow-up needed.
