• Police received a call just after 1:45 a.m. Sept. 5 from a resident in the 400 block of South Seeley St. who reported an instance of vehicle tampering. The woman said her daughter had heard a noise in the driveway 45 minutes earlier and thought it was her boyfriend, whom she was expecting, but the boyfriend did not arrive until much later. Ring doorbell footage showed that a masked male in a hoodie, jeans and tennis shoes had entered the vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, through the passenger side door. Nothing from the vehicle appeared to have been stolen and the car was undamaged. Officers responding spoke with neighbors, but none had any information to give.
• Police responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 5 after receiving a report about a group of juveniles spraying the road and parked vehicles there with Silly String. The juveniles were gone by the time police arrived.
• Police arrived in the 1200 block of Atwood Lane just before 11 p.m. Sept. 5 on a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman lying in the grass, the man bleeding from his face. Another man was in the street, yelling, and admitted to officers he had struck the other man, a 31-year-old from Hudson Township. Officers learned that the suspect, a 42-year-old from Stillwater, had invited the other man and his girlfriend over to watch college football and to give the other man a check for coaching lacrosse. During the evening, the younger man and his girlfriend had argued. The girlfriend became angry and eventually struck the older Stillwater man, who in turn struck the woman’s boyfriend. The parties involved admitted to having drunk an entire bottle of Fireball. All parties denied medical assistance offered by Lakeview EMS. The woman, as the instigator, was eventually cited for misdemeanor fifth degree assault.
•Police responded to the area of South Second and East Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Sept. 7 after getting a call about an intoxicated male making a disturbance there. The man, a 31-year-old from Oakdale, was located and released to his wife. Later that evening, officers responding to the area of Highway. 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue learned from the man’s wife that he had jumped out of their vehicle while it was parked at a stop sign. The wife stated that she was taking him to detox. She stated that her husband was uninjured and that she saw him walking to another bar. Washington County deputies eventually found the man and delivered him to detox.
• Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Market Drive just before 2:45 p.m. Sept. 9 on a report of a man passed out inside his vehicle. Arriving on site, police did find a man passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. The man, a 26-year-old from Shoreview, was breathing but not alert. After getting the man to exit the vehicle, officers spotted in the door pocket a clear glass pipe with white residue on it. The suspect admitted to having taken meth “a while ago.” He was booked in Washington County Jail on fifth degree possession of a schedule 1-4 narcotic.
• Police responded just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 to a crash in the 400 block of Homeward Way. Arriving on site, officers found a 72-year-old Stillwater man stumbling around outside the crashed vehicle. Police detected a strong smell of alcohol on the man’s breath and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery. The man performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and a subsequent test at Washington County Jail showed he registered a 0.12% blood alcohol volume. The man repeatedly told officers he was “drunk” and “guilty” and also repeatedly thanked police for their kindness. The man was cited for fourth degree DWI.
• Police received a call around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 9 from a bar owner in the 1400 block of West Frontage Road who was reporting a theft of $30.69 in drinks. The owner stated that a customer had left the bar and was walking around outside but then crossed Highway. 36. Officers caught up with the suspect, the same 31-year-old Oakdale man who had caused a disturbance two days earlier, at the Applebee’s across the street. The man was intoxicated, admitted to having not paid his tab at the other bar but stated that he wanted to pay it. The man declined the ride offered there by police, saying he had no money to pay his tab but that his wife would pay it for him. The phone number he gave for his wife was a disconnected number. The man, who registered a 0.225% blood alcohol volume, was eventually cited for misdemeanor theft.
