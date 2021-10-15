• Police received a report of theft at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 26 from the 100 block of Rutherford Road. A resident reported that an inflatable paddleboard was stolen from the bed of his truck, which was parked outside. The man stated that the vehicle was locked but that he may have left the tailgate unlocked. The estimated loss was $976.
•Police received a report of theft around 12:45 p.m. Sept. 26 from a business’ rear breakroom in the 1000 block of Curve Crest Boulevard. The complainant stated that her wallet was taken from the breakroom, which has an exit door to the outside. The estimated loss was $127.
• Police received a report of a suspicious person at a vacant rental property in the 400 block of Harvest Green around 5:25 p.m. Sept. 30. Officers made contact with the person who was inside and who stated he was working on the building. The man provided officers with an email with his company’s logo on it and also the code for the lock box as proof of his employment with the work company.
• Police received a call about a stolen package from the 700 block South Greeley St. just after 9 a.m. Oct. 1. The total loss was $13.85. The incident was caught on camera, but the suspect at this time has not yet been identified. Stillwater Police issued a crime alert following this incident, noting that the department had seen an uptick in package thefts.
• Shortly after 9 p.m. Oct. 1 police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Cub Foods parking lot in the 1800 block of Market Drive. An employee there had informed police that the vehicle had been parked outside the store all day. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s owner but were unsuccessful. The employee was informed that with the failed attempts at making contact they would within their rights to have the vehicle towed.
