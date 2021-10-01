• Police received a call just after 3:45 p.m. Sept. 12 from staff at a business located in the 1500 block of West Curve Crest Boulevard who had reported that a group of males were in the parking lot looking in vehicle windows. Officers made contact with the males, who stated they were looking for cigarettes. They were advised about lurking.
• Police received a call just before 8 a.m. Sept. 16 from a woman reporting a theft in the 3500 block of Settlers Way. The woman stated she had left her car parked at the gas pump while she went inside to pay and had that she thought she had locked the car. Upon returning to her vehicle, she found that the laptop and lunchbox she left in the vehicle were missing. Police forwarded the case to investigations. The estimated loss was $325.
• Police received a report of identity theft from an 80-year-old Stillwater man on Fourth Street North just after 11:40 a.m. Sept. 16. The man stated he received a message from his bank about an update in his contact information. The man said that when he called his bank, he learned that someone had opened four accounts in his name but that no monetary loss had yet been detected. The man was advised to work with his bank and the case was forwarded to investigations.
• Police responded to the area of Nelson and South Second streets around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 16 after receiving a complaint about two suspicious vehicles. The complainant stated that one of the vehicle’s door was open and there were items spilled on the ground. The other vehicle had a dog inside that looked malnourished and distressed. Officers arriving on the scene made contact with both vehicles’ owners and learned from the one that he had left the door open by accident and from the other that the dog had a terminal illness and was being put down in a couple of days.
• Officers responded to a report of a woman sleeping under an awning in the 6700 block of North Stillwater Boulevard just before 6:15 a.m. Sept. 17. Officers made contact with the woman, a 49-year-old from Minneapolis who stated she had been staying at a nearby residence, but that she had a fight with the owner the evening before. In running her information, police found that the woman had an active felony warrant for her arrest out of Ramsey County. The woman was arrested and booked at Washington County Jail.
• Police arrested a 52-year-old Oak Park Heights man around 1:15 p.m Sept. 17 on a warrant for gross misdemeanor theft. The man came into the police station on North Fourth Street to retrieve a report he had filed. The man was then booked to Washington County Jail.
• Police responded to the 500 block of W. Marsh St. around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle in the middle school parking lot. In making contact with the driver, a 27-year-old Oakdale man, officers learned that he had just bought the car and was practicing its stick shift in the parking lot.
• Police received two calls, at 11:25 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., about suspicious overnight activity in the 14000 block of N. 62nd St. A woman first called to say that her dog barking had woken her up in the night and that in checking around she found that her patio door was open about a quarter of an inch, prevented from being fully opened by the petty lock she had on it. Police also received a call from a woman who reported hearing a loud bang during the night that she described as being like that caused by a door slamming. Officers speaking with others in the area learned that yet another person had seen an unknown individual on the sidewalk at about the same time. No surveillance footage was available, and police gave the area extra patrol.
• Police received a call from the 300 block of S. Water St. where a person had been reported missing at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 18. While in rout, officers learned that the missing woman had been found, but upon arrival also learned that one of the women had assaulted a bouncer there. The bouncer, whose upper lip was swollen and bleeding, stated that he had asked a group of unruly women to leave, at which point one of them punched him. The bouncer declined medical assistance. Police will review camera footage with the victim to determine which of the women the perpetrator was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.