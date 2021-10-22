• A woman in the 200 block of South Water Street called police just after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 to report a theft. The complainant stated that she was a vendor at the fall art fair and a piece of artwork that she had been displaying was stolen from her booth. Police have no leads and the estimated loss was $220.
• Police received a report around 11 a.m. Oct. 5 of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of West Orleans St. The complainant stated she had noticed a male who looked to be in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and going to door to door with a handful of flowers. She stated the man then sat in the nearby Courage Center parking lot before leaving a little while later. The report has been taken for information only at this time.
• Just before 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5 a man called police to report a catalytic converter theft. The man stated that his girlfriend’s vehicle had been parked in the 500 block of South Main St. and that upon their return to the vehicle they had noticed immediately that something was amiss because the vehicle emitted a loud noise near the exhaust area. The estimated loss was $1,000.
• An officer in the 2000 block of Washington Ave. noticed a strangely parked vehicle in the Herberger’s parking lot shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 5. The officer observed through the vehicle’s window a box labeled “DPMS” and which had a photo of an AR15 rifle on it. The officer also noted that in the truck bed were one electric Razor scooter and one electric My Little Pony scooter in purple. The report has been taken for information only at this time.
• Just before 2:45 p.m. Oct. 6 police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the dog park in the 100 block of Myrtlewood Court. Arriving on site, officers found the vehicle, its contents strewn out alongside it. Officers made contact with the owner, who stated they were cleaning out the dog hair in the vehicle.
• Police responded to the 1700 block of West Frontage Road just before 2 a.m. Oct. 7 on a report of an unwanted person at the hotel there. While en route, dispatch relayed to officers that the man was intoxicated and not a resident of the hotel. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the 31-year-old from St. Cloud who stated he was just trying to get home. In running his information, police learned that he had an outstanding warrant for gross misdemeanor DWI in Hennepin County. The man was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.
• Police responded to New Heights charter school around 1:45 p.m. Oct. 8. The principal at the school had suspended a student the previous day for bringing a knife to school in his backpack. The student admitted to having the knife but stated he had not shown it to anyone and did not use it. The student informed officers that he knew he could not bring it to school and he had done so out of fear due to an ongoing argument with other students whom he believed had knives or other weapons. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible charges.
• Police received a report of two people fighting in the area of North Main and East Myrtle streets around 12:25 a.m. Oct. 9. Arriving on the scene, police were unable to locate the alleged combatants.
