• An officer in the area of West Olive and South Brick streets around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 24 observed a dark SUV without its taillights on and traveling northward at a speed of 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone as detected by the officer’s radar gun. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the SUV continued on at a high rate of speed. The officer engaged in pursuit but eventually lost track of the SUV.
• A resident in the 200 block of West Poplar St. reported an instance of property damage just before 8 a.m. Oct. 24. The complainant stated that his garage door and driveway had been spray painted at some time during the night and that he believed this was connected to recent bullying of his daughter. The complainant stated that this was not an isolated incident and that he had previously had his property egged and his yard forked. This report was taken down for insurance information.
• Police received a report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of West Orleans St. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. A woman called to say that her son and one of her son’s friends had returned from playing at a park and that an older male there had threatened to strike one of the boys after the football they had been playing with struck the man in face. Police knew of other previous allegations that the older male had on previous occasions also been attempting to lure kids to him with candy and peanuts. No charges have been made at this time, and the report was taken down for information only.
• A woman in the 100 block of North Fifth St. reported a suspicious person near her apartment complex just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The woman stated that she was in her vehicle outside her apartment building when she noticed a silver SUV parked nearby and with a man’s naked buttocks and legs hanging out of the driver’s side window. Eventually the man and SUV left, but returned shortly after, at which point the man exited the vehicle and walked into a wooded area. Arriving on the scene, police were unable to locate the man.
• Police received a report of theft in the 100 block of North Greeley St. just after 3 p.m. Oct. 27. The complainant stated that she had four truck tires covered by a tarp near her curb but later discovered them missing. The estimated loss was $600.
• Around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 28, police received a report of a stolen wallet in the 200 block of East Myrtle St. Officers were able to reach the complainant again, but in speaking with her they found her speech to be all over the place and determined that the woman was likely intoxicated. The woman made no further mention of a missing wallet and officers were unable to make sense of what the woman was saying.
• Police received a report of property damage in the 7000 block of North Mid Oaks Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Oct. 29. The complainant stated that she came out to her vehicle, which had been parked in her driveway overnight, to find that cheese had been smeared on the window. Police have received similar reports in the area and believe this activity is related to a Tik Tok challenge.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 29 from the area of North McKusick Road and North Neal Avenue. An abandoned baby stroller had been found on the north side of McKusick Lake. The stroller was later returned to its owner.
Arrest
Kevin Paul Johnston, 37, of Grant, was arrested by Stillwater Police and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon after conviction for a violent crime; possession of a controlled substance; counterfeiting and driving on a suspended driver’s license. His first court appearance was in Washington County Court on Oct. 27.
