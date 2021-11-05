• Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main St. just before 10:15 a.m. Oct. 17 on a complaint of property damage and suspected drunk driving. The complainant stated that a vehicle, whose driver was attempting to park, had hit her own parked vehicle before then trying to realign, only to hit the complainant’s vehicle again. The complainant then witnessed a male driver and female passenger exit the vehicle and enter the Water Street Inn. Arriving at the scene, officers made contact with a 45-year-old male and in speaking with him detected an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. The man admitted to having been driving despite also admitting to still being “a little bit” drunk. He then stated he had gotten married the night before. The man tested poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken to Washington County Jail where he registered a blood alcohol level of 0.22%. The case was forwarded to the city attorney’s office for possible charges of gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor operation of a motor vehicle with a .08% blood alcohol volume two hours later.
• An officer who was parked in the 200 block of South Main St. just before 10:40 p.m. observed a Dodge pickup with extinguished taillights and made a traffic stop, informing the driver of the equipment violation. During this exchange, the officer detected alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver, a 50-year-old Somerset, Wisconsin man, admitted he had been drinking. The man then performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken to Washington County Jail where a subsequent test registered his blood alcohol at .21. The case was forwarded to the city attorney’s office for possible charges of second degree DWI and misdemeanor operation of a motor vehicle with a .08 blood alcohol volume two hours later.
• Police received a call just after 8 a.m. Oct. 18 from the manager of a gas station in the 100 block of North Main St. who reported a drive-off gas theft of $56.38. Using license plate information from the station cameras, officers were able to make contact with the vehicle’s owner, a 23-year-old man from Roberts, Wisconsin, and advised that he pay the bill by end of the day or face a citation. The man stated he had forgotten to pay earlier and did end up making the payment that same day.
• Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 from a man in the 1700 block of Market Drive who reported that he had lost his wallet a couple of days prior and believed that his debit card had also fallen out. Since losing these items, the complainant stated that $220 in fraudulent charges had been made with the debit card. This report was made for informational purposes.
• An officer observed a broken window on the exterior of a vacant park building in the 1500 block of North Main St. just before 10 a.m. Oct. 21. The officer was able to identify one suspect through reviewing security camera photos and eventually made contact with the 19-year-old male. The suspect admitted to being at the site with four friends but stated the window had already been broken. The suspect was cited only for trespassing.
• An officer making the rounds on foot patrol in the 300 block of South Main St. just after 10 p.m. Oct. 22 heard a nearby commotion while speaking with security at the Portside Bar. The officer observed a man struggling with security and learned that the man had a small silver tube that he refused to show the security guard, at which point an altercation occurred. The officer then observed the man drop a container to the ground that was found to contain capsules with a white powdery substance. Testing revealed the substance to be methamphetamine and the man was taken to Washington County Jail awaiting BCA test results and possible charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Police received a report of theft in the 200 block of South Main St. just before 12:30 a.m. Oct. 23. The complainant reported that a vehicle had been parked outside of a business there and that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated. One of the occupants was then witnessed taking and putting into the truck a wooden sidewalk sign worth about $200. The truck then left the area. Police obtained the vehicle owner’s phone number and left a voicemail advising that the suspect return the sign or face possible charges of theft. The sign was later returned.
• Police received a report of a suspicious person in the area of South Third and West Pine streets around 11:15 p.m. Oct. 23. Arriving on site, officers made contact with a 27-year-old man who appeared to be highly intoxicated but who told officers he had reached his final destination and declined assistance.
