Monday, April 25
• At 2:57 p.m., a 72-year-old male in 2000 block of Croixwood Blvd. advised a Stillwater officer that he had gone on a walk with his dog and left his garage door open. The only thing missing when he returned was a toolbox. After further contemplation, the caller called back and stated that he most likely misplaced the toolbox. No follow-up needed.
Tuesday, April 26
• At 3:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with an 83-year-old female in 800 block of Fifth St. who said she received a call from an unknown man claiming to be her grandson and asked her for money. The woman hung up immediately and called her son. He told her to call the police and make a report. No monetary loss.
Wednesday, April 27
• At 8:43 a.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with the caller, a 33-year-old woman in the 1000 block of Cottage Drive. She said she was receiving harassing phone calls from her daughter’s father, a 44-year-old man from Stillwater. The woman said she received a phone call from an unknown female asking to speak to her daughter. At that time, the woman could hear a male in the background. She let her daughter speak with her father at that point. She had some concerns for her safety since she was assaulted by her daughter’s father in the past. A safety plan was discussed with the police, and she was given information on how to file a harassment restraining order.
• At 2 p.m., a store employee at a business in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue stated that sometime on April 26 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., a counterfeit $10 bill was passed by an unknown person. Police are going to check the surveillance footage to see if they could get a suspect description.
• At 2:13 p.m., a Stillwater officer met with a 30-year-old woman at the police department regarding a harassment report. She had been receiving harassing text messages from her brother, a 52-year-old male from Stillwater, currently in Texas. She had concerns believing her brother was unstable and he was sending threatening text messages such as “You will see my wrath.” Since her brother was coming back to town in four weeks, the officer issued a no trespass notice. Safety plans were discussed, and the woman was given information on how to file an order for protection.
Thursday, April 28
• At 11 p.m., police received a report from a 52-year-old female in the 200 block of East Laurel St. The woman stated that she had been out for the evening and when she re-turned home there was a bottle of fireball liquor on the ground on the north side of her residence. There was also a broken ukulele by her dog’s kennel. Officers cleared the house and used the assistance of the Washington County K9 officer and found nothing suspicious inside the house. All doors and windows were checked. There was no sign of forced entry. The owner believed that the south entrance door may have been left open.
Friday, April 29
• At 10:10 p.m., a 52-year-old female in the 300 block of West Olive St spoke with an officer in the police department lobby for a report of a possible fraud attempt. The woman had been messaging people on the Next Door app looking for a new apartment in town. The party asked her to fill out an email application. At one point in the application, they asked for her driver’s license, which she did send them. When they asked for a down payment, she ceased communication at that point and froze all her accounts. No monetary loss.
Saturday, April 30
• A female, age unknown, in the 2000 block of Market Drive called with a report of fraud. The caller stated some fraudulent charges were on her card. It turns out that it was delayed notifications due to poor Wi-Fi in her building,
