• Police received a report of two men fighting in the 300 block of South Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 23. The two had separated by the time officers arrived but admitted to fighting each other.
• Officers arrived in the 300 block of South Water St. just before 2 a.m. May 23 where they made contact with a 22-year-old male found to be bleeding profusely from the nose. The man was in and out of consciousness and had little memory of what had happened. He was transported to Lakeview Hospital for evaluation. Witnesses told police that the man was sucker punched by another male, a 27-year-old Fridley man, outside a nearby bar. The suspect denied having taken part in any fight, and the case has been forwarded to the county attorney’s office.
• Police received a report around 2:30 a.m. May 23 of suspicious activity in the area of Nightingale Boulevard and Icerose Lane. Officers made contact with a couple of juveniles who were playing ding-dong ditch. The juveniles were sent home without any citation.
• Police responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Main St. N. just after 10:15 p.m. May 23. A 36-year-old St. Paul woman reported that one of the passengers in the vehicle she was driving was continually poking and grabbing at her while she was trying to drive and said the suspect, a 55-year-old man also from St. Paul, did not stop until she bit him in the hand. The man had taken off after police were called and officers were unable to locate him.
• Police received a report of harassment from the 1000 block of South Fifth St. around 12:30 a.m. May 24. A 58-year-old Stillwater woman had called to complain that the suspect, who formerly stayed with her while he was homeless, had been repeatedly bothering her after leaving her home and had also been listing her phone number for the baked goods he was selling Craigslist. Police advised the woman to get a harassment restraining order.
• A report of burglary in the 300 block of South Water St. was made just before 1 a.m. on May 24. The incident had taken place two days prior, on May 22 at 3:45 a.m., based on security camera footage. That footage showed that the perpetrator allegedly stole a bottle each of Jim Beam, Tabasco sauce and Kahlua. The case was forwarded to investigations.
• A Stillwater school district employee requested that police documentation be made for an incident on May 24 involving a fifth-grader who brought an unloaded BB gun and a vape pen into the school. There was no safety concern for students or staff at any time and no threats were made. The student’s parents said that their child had forgotten to remove the BB gun before coming to school.
• Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call in the 500 block of West Elm St. on May 25. A woman reported that while cleaning the rafters in her garage she found a jar of marijuana hidden in the installation. The woman said that it wasn’t hers and that she did not know where it had come from but wanted to turn it over to police.
• Police received multiple reports May 25 about a suspicious male seen in the 100 through 300 blocks of North Water St. Reports stated the male was making people uncomfortable and that he had also been seen standing behind the fenced area of a construction site. Officers responded to the area around 5 p.m. and warned the male that future complaints may result in criminal charges.
• Police arrived in the 2500 block of West Orleans Street at 5:30 p.m. May 25 in response to a 26-year-old woman’s report of assault. The victim told officers she had been working the cash register of the Holiday gas station when a customer purchasing cigars became belligerent upon being asked for his identification. The woman said this customer refused to show his ID., and that upon leaving he took a Bic lighter and candy. The woman reported she felt something hit her in the back and looked down to see an unopened can of Red Bull on the floor. She told police she was the same customer rushing out the door. Officers caught up with the man a few block away, but he continued to flee. Officers did catch him, and a pat search turned up a smoking pipe with the smell of marijuana, a small bottle of rum and a Bic lighter. The 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with second degree assault, obstruction of the legal process, theft and fleeing an officer on foot.
• Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision vehicles on June 5. A 25-year-old man fled the scene in a white SUV, and headed towards the Stillwater Area High School Parking lot. As officers were responding, the department received numerous tips from witnesses. Police arrested the 25-year old, and charged him with traffic collision: Driver involved fails to stop for collision, driving without a valid license, and receiving stolen property as the car was allegedly stolen.
