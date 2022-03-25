Sunday, March 6
• At 12:41 a.m., a 36-year-old man in the 300 block of S. Third St. reported that he noticed damage to his vehicle after leaving a bar. The man provided officers with a photo and license plate number of the vehicle parked in front of him. When the man went inside the bar to get a pen and paper to leave a note on the other vehicle, the other vehicle left and parked across the street by the time the male returned. The Stillwater officer left a contact card on the suspect vehicle asking for a return phone call. The second party was a 34-year-old female. The officer spoke with her on March 9. She provided insurance information and contact information.
• At 1:37 p.m., a 75-year-old man in the 2000 block of Skyview Court called police upset that his neighbors were parking too close to his mailbox causing more snow to pile up in his driveway than usual. There was no violation of city ordinances. The officer asked Public Works to remove excess snow from the lot.
Saturday, March 7
• At 4:10 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Forest Lake called Stillwater Police Department requesting assistance with identifying his child’s grandmother’s (on the child’s mother’s side) legal name. Since this was a civil issue, no police involvement was needed. The caller does have a long history of reaching out to Stillwater and Forest Lake Police Departments. Given the unusual nature of the call, a police officer did reach out to the grandmother, and she stated that she was aware that the man was trying to contact her. No follow up needed.
Sunday, March 8
• At 2:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with a resident living at the 300 block of S. Main St. The caller wanted to let officers know that his ex-girlfriend had charged $24.04 on his Uber account. The two had shared an account when they were together, but had broken up in October of 2021. Neither party had removed their information from the app. The caller is listed as a 20-year-old male from Hastings and the ex-girlfriend was a 16-year-old female from Hastings. The reason why the male reached out to police was because the address where the female was dropped off was in Stillwater. This was a civil matter and both parties agreed to solve the issue.
Thursday, March 10
• At 11:23 a.m., a 71-year-old female in the 200 block of West Poplar St. spoke with officers she received an email from a person on March 10 whom she believed was a friend of hers. The friend asked her to buy a $200 Amazon gift card online and to email it to a third party as a birthday present. The woman agreed to do that. Shortly after sending the gift card, she received another email from the friend requesting more money. At that point, the woman realized this may be a scam. Officers made contact with the woman’s friend and the friend confirmed that was her email address, but she had not sent those email requests. The total loss was $200.
• At 9:49 p.m., an 18-year-old man in the 200 block of S. Brick St. stated he was talking to an unknown person on Snapchat when the person took a picture of a $500 check and emailed it to the male. He convinced the male to deposit the check and donate $400 to charity. The unknown person stated that in return for his efforts, the male could keep the remaining $100. Shortly after, the male received a notification from the bank that the check had bounced for $400. No suspect information.
Friday, March 11
• At 12:46 p.m., a man, age unknown, in the 1000 block of North Second St. called Stillwater police regarding a catalytic converter theft. The male advised that at some point between 7 p.m. on March 10 and noon on March 11, someone had cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The estimated loss was $1,600.
