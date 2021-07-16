• A resident in the 3500 block of Eben Way called police just before 10 p.m. June 27 to report that something in his basement was burning and had created a haziness. Stillwater Fire also responded to the call. All people and pets were evacuated, and no one was injured. The cause was determined to be an electrical hazard from a mini fridge.
• A resident reported to police around 11:30 a.m. June 28 a theft of the operator’s manual from his vehicle parked on his property in the 700 block of South Sixth St. The complainant stated he was unsure if he had left the vehicle’s doors unlocked. No damage to the vehicle could be seen and no other items were taken from it.
• Police received a report of possible prescription drug dealing from the 500 block of West Churchill St. just before 1:30 p.m. June 28. A 27-year-old woman had called to report that a former friend of hers was selling prescription drugs to “everyone in town” and requested to speak with an officer in the narcotics department. Stillwater Police does not have such a department, and police gave the woman the number for the narcotics unit at Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
• An employee at an antiques shop in the 200 block of South Main St. called police around 2:30 p.m. June 28 to report a threat made to him over the phone. The complainant stated that earlier in the day he had gotten into an argument with a group who came in; the argument had been over the correct wearing of face masks. The employee then received threats over the phone from an unknown caller whom he said seemed to reference the day’s earlier argument. Police advised the employee to call 911 should anyone from the group return.
• An officer on patrol in the 12000 block of North 60th St. spotted suspicious activity just after 4:45 p.m. June 28. The officer reported seeing a bicycle hanging on a chain link fence and a juvenile standing on top of a portable bathroom, trying to get the bicycle down. The officer reported no damage to either the fence or the bathroom and cleared the case.
• Police received a call just before 12:45 p.m. June 29 from a 27-year-old man in the 700 block of Eagle Ridge Trail who reported a suspected theft by swindle. The man said he had made a payment May 29 through the Zell app of about $750 for the purchase of hose reels, which were supposed to have shipped June 2 but never made it to his address. The man reported that the seller was not responding to his attempts to communicate with them and that he believed was swindled. Police were also unable to make contact with the seller, and the complainant was given information for how to contact Zell for disputing a transaction.
• Police received a call around 7:15 p.m. June 29 from a woman in the 200 block of Second St. who said she had received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be with the “Mexican police.” The woman was unable to provide more information and was advised on how to screen incoming calls.
• An officer pulled a man over just after 9:15 p.m. June 29 in the area of Curve Crest Boulevard and Market Drive after observing that the driver, a 21-year-old male, did not have his headlights on. The officer informed the driver as to why he had been pulled over, at which point the officer observed that the driver had bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils and was making slow movements. The officer also observed that a smell consistent with that of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The officer made a cursory search of the vehicle and found a vape pen with a brown waxy residue, marijuana buds and in the center console other drug paraphernalia. The driver stated he felt unwell, and Lakeview EMS was called to do an evaluation. The driver then performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which was taken at Lakeview Hospital. The driver was transported to Washington County Jail. No charges have yet been made and the case remains active pending blood test results from the BCA.
• An officer noticed a garbage can was on fire at about 10:15 p.m. June 30 in the 1200 block of South Sixth Ave. The officer put out the fire with an extinguisher. Stillwater Fire also arrived.
• Police received a call about 11 p.m. July 3 from a resident who was leaving work with a coworker in the 1700 block of Market Drive. The complainant stated that they were approached by someone they believed to be holding a knife or other sharp object and who had been walking on the sidewalk before making a 90-degree turn to come toward them. The complainant stated that while it seemed suspicious, no threats were made, either verbally or by gesture, and that the other person was last seen walking south. Officers arriving in the area were unable to locate the person in question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.