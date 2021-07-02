• Police responded to a call in the 900 block of West Abbot St. just after 12:45 a.m. June 14 on a report that two people wearing masks, one of them a pig mask, were whistling to each other in the yard. An officer patrolling nearby arrived within a minute of dispatch but found no one. Patrol remained in the area for another 30 minutes but witnessed no further activity.
• Officers responded to a call about breaking glass in the 200 block of North Second St. around 2:30 a.m. June 14. Arriving on site, police found nothing and cleared the scene.
• A woman in the 1100 of Bergmann Drive called police just before 2:50 p.m. June 15 to report that her 11-year-old daughter had received an Instagram message from an unknown sender who requested the child send a full body picture. The daughter did not respond, and police advised she suspend all social media accounts and report any further incidents.
• An officer found an unaccompanied 3-year-old child wondering in the 1300 block of South Sixth St. just before 11:45 a.m. June 15. The officer checked with people in the vicinity and was told by a woman that a daycare was close by. Arriving at the daycare, it was found the child belonged to the woman running it, who told police her child had a habit of running off and that she had already installed safety precautions. Police advised the mother to install additional child locks. No citations were issued.
• Police responded just before 7 p.m. June 15 on a burglary call in the 1300 block of South Third St. The complainant stated that someone had forced entry into her detached garage. Police found that the overhead garage door was damaged and the vehicle inside was tampered with. The complainant said that nothing from the car or the garage appeared stolen.
• Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of South Fourth St. just before 7:15 p.m. June 15. Arriving on site, officers found a 30-year-old female from Bloomer, Wisconsin, sitting on the porch, aware but under the influence of narcotics. Lakeview EMS performed an evaluation. The woman refused further assistance and left the area on foot.
• Police received a call about a burglary in the 1400 block of North Broadway St. just before 10 p.m. June 16. The complainant, who said she left the key in the back garage door of the property there, reported that items valued at a collective $920 were stolen, including a Graco paint sprayer, air compressor, some wire and a padlock.
• Police received a report of theft from a construction site near North First Street and East St. Croix Avenue around 6:15 p.m. June 18. The complainant reported that tools were stolen from a trailer at the site sometime between 5 a.m. June 17 and 5 p.m. June 18. The total loss was estimated at more than $1,000.
• Police received a call about an assault near the Stillwater Lift Bridge just after 11 p.m. June 18. Arriving on site, officers met the complainant, a 19-year-old male, who had an injury above his left eye and a scrape on his neck. The complainant stated that the alleged assailant, another 19-year-old male, had made lewd comments to a mutual female friend. The complainant stated he had asked him to stop, at which point the alleged assailant punched him in the face three times. Police say the assailant admitted to punching the other man, but not to having made the lewd comments. The 19-year-old man was cited for fifth degree assault.
