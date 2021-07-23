• Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Cottage Drive around 10:15 p.m. July 4. A 59-year-old man had called to report he’d been having a conversation with an unknown woman in his garage. The man stated he had asked the woman whether he could sit on her motorcycle, to which she had said yes. The man said he then asked whether he could purchase it, to which the woman had said no, that there was no title for it, and that she had an outstanding warrant to her name. Arriving on site, police were unable to confirm whether the woman did indeed have a warrant because her identity was known. Officers spoke to a 60-year-old man at the address who denied having a woman in his garage and also denied any knowledge of the incident.
• Officers responded to the 500 block of South Main Street just after 11 p.m. July 4 after receiving a call that a fight was taking place involving 30-40 people. Arriving on the scene, officers saw no evidence of any scuffle, only groups of people walking to their vehicles after disembarking from a river boat cruise.
• Police responded to a report of a fire around 11:30 p.m. July 4 in the 3000 block of Maureen Lane. Officers spoke with a resident who told police they had observed a fire on their neighbor’s rear deck and believed the homeowners were not at home. The fire was extinguished, no one was injured and there was no further damage to the deck or other property.
• A homeowner in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Lane called police around 3:45 p.m. July 7 to report a suspicious person walking around the exterior of his house. The homeowner was away at the time and saw the incident on his Ring doorbell footage. Police arrived on the site and made contact with the person, who was a Comcast employee. It was confirmed that a neighbor had given the employee permission to cut through the property to their own property.
• An officer in the 1800 block of Market Drive at 12 a.m. July 8 noted a suspicious vehicle near Cub Foods. A second officer responding to the area then witnessed two men take off running through the trees. The officer activated the squad car’s lights and sirens and caught up with one of the males. The officer found that the man, a 19-year-old, had nothing to do with the vehicle but that he did say he had started running because he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. The man was picked up by his parents. No charges were filed.
• A 58-year-old female called police around 5:15 p.m. July 8 to report that her daughter-in-law had struck her while she was at her daughter-in-law’s home near South Sixth and West Churchill streets. Officers arrived on site, where the complainant was found to be intoxicated and declined medical attention. The daughter-in-law told officers that she had pushed her mother-in-law after she had invaded her personal space but declined hit her. The mother-in-law was removed from the property and advised not to return.
• A report of a possible theft in the 6000 block of Osman Ave. was made around 8:40 a.m. July 9. It was reported that an unknown suspect had taken a set of keys and a fire extinguisher from a construction company doing roofing work there. The extinguisher had been expelled at the site before its disappearance. Police have no suspects at this time and will increase patrol in the area.
• A 59-year-old man in the 1100 block of Amundson Drive reported at 9:15 a.m. July 10 that his vehicle was stolen. The man stated he may have left the keys in the car, along with his wallet, checkbook and some cash. Information the man had received from OnStar told him the vehicle might be in St. Paul. St. Paul Police recovered the vehicle, which was left unoccupied, and made arrangements for its return to the owner. The estimated value of stolen items was $1,040. Police have no suspects at this time.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity around 7:15 p.m. July 10 from a couple of juveniles in the 3000 block of White Pine Way who stated they had seen two adult males with a juvenile male pull up in a vehicle to a group of juvenile girls and beckon for them to come near. The juveniles making the report said that the other girls declined and that the vehicle, a silver sedan with a dent in the passenger-side door, then left. It is unknown whether there was any danger, and police advised the juveniles to report back should they see the vehicle again.
• Police received a call around 11 p.m. July 10 from a man fishing off the Stillwater Lift Bridge. The complainant stated that he’d been dangling his fishing lines off the bridge when he spotted a boat approaching and attempted to warn the captain not to approach the area where he had his lines. The complainant stated that the boat captain ignored this and then proceeded to cut his fishing lines and steal his fishing pole. The complainant told police he and the captain exchanged words and that he believed the captain was intoxicated. The complainant also stated that the captain then made a second pass and again cut his fishing lines. The estimated value of the equipment lost was $1,300. Police have been unable to locate the boat captain.
