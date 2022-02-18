Monday, Jan. 30
• At approximately 12:25 a.m., there was a report of disturbance on the 500 block of Elm St. W. between two groups of juveniles in different cars that started near the area Water and Chestnut streets in downtown Stillwater. Both vehicles were following each other throughout the city streets. Among the mutual road rage, both drivers of each vehicle were stopped and identified. Both parties were released with no charges.
• At 1:50 a.m., a Stillwater officer parked on Main Street near Nelson Alley observed a small black van make a left onto Nelson Street and in doing so the van hit a truck. Although the van was driving at a slow speed it was a head-on crash. The officer made contact with the driver of the van and the occupant of the truck. Neither party was injured, however the driver of the van was identified as a 21-year-old male from Oak Park Heights who appeared to be intoxicated with slurred speech and watery eyes. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and needed the assistance of the vehicle to stand. A field sobriety test was performed, and he was transported to Washington County Jail. At different times on the way to jail he became agitated with the officer. He was uncooperative with both the police officer and the jail staff. The 21-year-old declined a breath test. Possible charges will be a DWI third degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid driver’s license and driving an uninsured vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
• At 11:40 a.m., officers received a call from the owner of a house on the 2000 block of Marine Circle. The homeowner was out of town but received an alert from her camera that was setup for her family. She was able to hear noises on the camera like footsteps and the sliding door opening. However, the camera was knocked over earlier by a squirrel earlier so no footage was caught. A Stillwater Police Officer went to the woman’s house and upon looking around did not find any footsteps in the snow or anything suspicious. The officer called the homeowner back and reported his findings to her. He also put her camera back where it belonged.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• A 39-year-old male from Arden Hills called the Stillwater Police Department at 11 .M. asking for assistance in dropping off items that belonged to his 59-year-old ex-girlfriend. The police officer helped assist with this and dropped off the items at the second party’s house on the 1400 block of Cottage in Stillwater without issues.
• At 2:45 p.m. a 27-year-old female from the 500 block of West Churchill St., called the Stillwater Police Department in regard to a joint bank account that she had with her apparent roommate, a 46-year-old female from Stillwater. Previously on June 7 of 2021, the 27-year-old requested a separation of the bank accounts and asked the bank to remove the other party from the account. Now it appears that the bank may have removed the wrong person from the account since the 27-year-old’s bank card was not working. Since the bank stated that they could resolve this issue, it is now become a civil matter rather than a police issue.
Friday, Feb. 4
• At 11:30 a.m., a 70-year-old female in the 800 block of Sixth Ave. reported an attempted scam from a Florida phone number. She did not experience any monetary loss but received valuable information from the police officers on how to ask the proper questions to pinpoint whether somebody is attempting to scam or not.
• At 12:03 p.m., a 52-year-old-male from the 1200 block of South Third St. was looking for a place to rent on VRBO. One of the listings he was looking at directed him to a Facebook page and then to a Craigslist ad from there. He sent the apparent property owner an amount of $1,040 and asked for a receipt. Unable to get a receipt he realized this may be a scam. The man was provided information on how to avoid scams in the future. The VRBO resort exists but the supposed person/scammer is not a real owner.
• At 5:42 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cottage Drive, a Stillwater officer responded to the location for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver of the vehicle had struck a parked car. The driver admitted to having a couple glasses of wine with his meal several hours ago. The driver was a 60-year-old male. He was administered a field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail where they administered a DMT test with the results of 0.13%. This was reported to the city attorney. Possible charges of DWI and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol of over .08 within two hours of drinking.
