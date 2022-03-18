Sunday, Feb. 27
• At 1:52 a.m. Stillwater Police were advised by St. Paul Police that they had towed a vehicle earlier in the evening. In the vehicle were a couple of license plates that showed up as stolen in Stillwater. An officer looked at the original reports of the stolen license plates and confirmed the registered owners of the license plates had already received replacements. The police discarded the license plates as there was no reason to keep them.
Monday, Feb. 28
• At 3:25 p.m., Stillwater officers spoke with a 71-year-old in the 3000 block of Settlers Way. The elderly woman stated that she could not find a ring valued at $10,000. She also stated that the front window had fallen off while she was shopping. The woman talked to Stillwater officers about past history with her family and brother. None of these incidents she was speaking of about her family were previously reported to police. She said the last time she saw the diamond ring was about two years ago, but she denied losing it. The police spoke to family members and they said the woman may have some mental or cognitive issues. The report was forwarded to investigations for further review.
• A 56-year-old male in the 700 block of Fischer Circle was reporting that snowplows had come through on Hickory Street, which was adjacent to this property. He stated that the snowplows damaged two of his plum trees on the back of his property. He first noticed the damage on Feb. 23. The police took some photographs of the plum trees and are retaining them. It’s believed that this damage was done by city vehicles. He was going to follow up with the Public Works but just wanted the damage to be documented in a police report at this time.
Tuesday, March 3
• At 11:26 a.m., Stillwater police received a report from the 1400 block of Cottage Drive from a 63-year-old male from Stillwater regarding the theft of a catalytic converter. The male’s Cadillac had been parked on the street of his house. The theft occurred between 6 p.m. March 2 and 11:30 a.m. March 3. There is no known surveillance footage in the area, no witnesses and no suspects. The estimated value of the loss is greater than $500.
• At 3:02 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Second St. a 48-year-old female stated she was being harassed by her neighbor, a 59 year-old woman, by engaging in unwanted communications. There was a harassment restraining order already in place against the, but the neighbor was still trying to communicate with her and trying to get her to break the HRO. Ultimately the Stillwater officers spoke with the 59-year-old and told her that she could also have an HRO in place if she continues to bother her neighbor. They also told the 48-year-old to continue to ignore her neighbor so that she does not violate her order.
Wednesday, March 4
• At 12:39 p.m., a 60-year-old female from Stillwater reported that she had her taxes e-filed by a local tax filer on either Feb. 28 or March 1. Her tax preparer then received a notice on March 2 that her taxes were declined due to her tax paperwork having been filed already. She reported this to the IRS and the paperwork was sent in so she can receive her tax refund.
Thursday, March 5
• At 5:23 p.m., Stillwater officers received a call from a hotel in the 1700 block of W. Frontage Road and spoke with the hotel manager. The manager stated that there was a woman from Washington County who was staying in a room at the hotel. When arriving on scene, the officer stated that he could smell a strong odor of cigarettes. As the officer neared the occupant’s room, the odor got stronger. The officer issued the woman, a 41-year-old female from Stillwater, a trespassing notice. She argued that she was placed there by Washington County Crisis. The officer stated that he could still issue the woman a trespassing notice since she had broken hotel rules and smoked on the property. The officer did call Washington County Crisis and explained that he was calling because she broke the hotel’s rule. The Washington County Crisis stated that they would not re-house the woman in a hotel that night but offered a women’s shelter in Hastings and New Richmond, Wisconsin. She declined both offers and stated she wanted to stay at a hotel. Eventually she left the property after being issued the trespassing notice.
