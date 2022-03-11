Monday, Feb. 21
• Officers responded to the location of an apartment building in the 600 block of North Main St. A 58-year-old male from Forest Lake was allegedly harassing his ex-wife and her current boyfriend for the past three weeks. The reports stated that he had been leaving numerous notes on their vehicles and suspicious items. This includes a box of chocolates left behind for them. While handling the report, the male suspect arrived at his ex-wife’s apartment and did damage to her boyfriend’s vehicle with a sledgehammer. This was reported to the County Attorney for possible charges including threats of violence, first degree criminal damage to property and obscene and harassing phone calls.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• At 10:57 a.m., the owner of a business located at the 100 block of S. Main St. made a call to the Stillwater Police Department. A Stillwater officer met the business owner who reported that a male at approximately 10:50 a.m. stole cupcakes from his store for a value of $1.69. The business owner provided the officer with a screen shot picture taken from security footage showing the suspect taking the cupcakes and leaving without paying. When the officer viewed the screen shot, he was able to identify the male based on multiple reports of him in the past. Ultimately the officer made contact with the male at a nearby restaurant. The male admitted to being in the store and denied the accusation of stealing. The officer explained the citation he would be given for a misdemeanor. He was also issued a trespassing notice from the business that accused him of stealing cupcakes. The male was transported at the request of officers to an address off the 200 block of South Third St.
• At 1:17 p.m. Stillwater officers arrived at a house on the 1900 block of S. Barley St. for a report of an unoccupied vehicle that was on fire. A 39-year-old male from Lake Elmo met officers on scene. The male stated that the vehicle was parked in the lot for approximately 30 minutes before he was notified that his vehicle was on fire. The Stillwater Fire Department extinguished the fire. No additional property damage or injuries occurred. The cause of the fire was not listed.
Friday, Feb. 25
• At 10:14 a.m. Stillwater police took a walk-up report at the Stillwater Police Department from a 35-year-old female who stated that she had been locked out of her apartment with whom she shared with her boyfriend. The woman stated that he had thrown her purse out of the apartment, but she somehow did not have a key. The officers were able to make contact with the boyfriend, a 37-year-old male. The police were able to get the woman into her apartment. The boyfriend refused to speak to the police. The female stated that she did feel safe in the apartment. Officers cleared the scene.
• At 7:34 p.m., Stillwater officers were called to the location off the 100 block of South Main St. for a report of a party who was fighting with the staff at in that location. A 25-year-old male from Wyoming, Minnesota. was refused service from the bar staff. The bar staff believed he was very intoxicated and shouldn’t be drinking anymore. The staff asked the male to leave the premises. They also offered to arrange a cab for him. The male refused to leave and refused to take a cab. He had a scuffle with the security staff. The staff were able to subdue him until officers arrived. The male was transported to the Washington County Jail where he failed booking, meaning he was argumentative with jail staff. The male had to be placed in an isolation cell in the jail. He was issued a citation for misdemeanor and disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• At 3:40 a.m. a Stillwater officer responded to the location of 100 Rutherford Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle and made contact with the two occupants inside. The occupants stated they were listening to music and talking. The officer explained the nature of his visit and advised the two persons to find a different place to talk and hangout. The pair agreed to do this. No follow-up needed.
• At 8:45 a.m. Stillwater officers responded to the block of Chestnut St. with the Stillwater Fire Department. There was an apparent odor in the area that was associated with a mechanical heating system that was not working properly. The smell was a result of burnt electrical equipment. No report of injury or loss in this case.
• At 12:29 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the location of the 1400 block of Stillwater Boulevard for a report of a male who was “reportedly” attempting to hotwire a motor vehicle. The report stated that the male had been seen approaching the vehicle with a fuse box with the hood of the car up. Officers arrived on scene and the motor vehicle was gone. Officers were not able to contact the male who was reportedly working on the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.