Sunday, Dec. 26
• At 1:09 a.m., a Stillwater officer responded to a report of an unwanted female at the 1000 block of Northland Ave. A female was inside a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. When the officer approached her, she explained that it was her ex-boyfriend’s house and she wanted to know why he had cheated on her. She also wanted to talk with the new girlfriend who was inside the house. The officers asked her to leave the area and she was cooperative. The age of the female was not listed because the officer did not ask for the female’s personal information.
Monday, Dec. 27
• An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of North Second St. at 10:58 a.m. A 44-year-old female reported that her license plate was stolen on or before Dec. 24. There were no cameras nearby to capture footage. After the Stillwater Police Officer was given confirmation that she applied for new license plates, her previous license plates were entered as stolen.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• At 11:06 p.m., a Stillwater police officer dispatched to Mulberry and Second streets due to a call of suspicious activity. The officer spoke with the four young adults in their 20s. The police officer discovered the group was snowboarding in the street. The officer advised that they find a different area to snowboard.
• A Stillwater officer responded to a phone call at the 1300 block of Benson Boulevard. A 20-something-old man that stated that his father was harassing him. He stated that his father had left a note on his car windshield wiper. His father was looking to reconcile from a previous family incident. The victim also pointed out that he recently had multiple phone calls from numbers that he had blocked in the past. No threatening communication took place. The victim wanted the manner documented for future reference.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• A Stillwater Officer on patrol observed two persons walking through multiple business lots off of Frontage Road West. The two men walked by his location and split into different locations. One man went north and the other went south. The first man walked into an area with a lot of pine trees and bushes. The other began walking into several buildings. The officer approached the person in the pine trees. The man was a 28-year-old male from Maplewood. He admitted there were warrants out for him. The Stillwater officer confirmed the warrants were active in Scott County for gross misdemeanor fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as a Washington county warrant for false information. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Washington County Jail. The other suspicious person was identified and was allowed to go.
Friday, Dec. 31
At 1:23 p.m. 45-year-old female from Chanhassen stated her vehicle was broken into several days ago while it was in Eden Prairie. Her purse and personal information were taken. An unknown party cashed a check that was written out to her for $2,000 at a Wells Fargo in Stillwater. The suspect also tried to do the same thing at a different location. The victim went to the Stillwater Wells Fargo and confirmed that she had not lost any money since Wells Fargo covered the checks. The report was documented for possible charges in the future.
Saturday, Jan. 1
At 5:28 p.m., an officer dispatched to a group home. One of the residents came home and was extremely intoxicated. He was acting out of control, yelling, and pounding on the wall and doors. The home manager said she confronted him about his behavior, at which point he put his hands on her chest area. He touched but did not push or injure her. The woman pressed criminal charges against the resident for this. The report was passed to the city’s attorney’s office for possible charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.