Thursday, Dec. 19
• At 4:28 p.m., a 43-year-old male was causing a disturbance and erratic behavior at a business event at Perkins Restaurant off of Frontage West Road. Stillwater Police were asked to remove him because of his erratic behavior. He also consumed a meal and did not pay for it. He was arrested for theft of services for a total loss of $16.41. He was booked and released for a misdemeanor theft of taking services without payment.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• At 9:37 p.m., a police responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated male who was leaving a business off of the 1800 block of Market Drive. He was leaving the parking lot in a light blue Mazda. The driver left the area and was heading to Cellars Wine & Spirits on Market Drive. Officers responded to that location. The vehicle was again leaving as the officer turned around in the parking lot. A bystander pointed out that the person driving the vehicle was intoxicated. Eventually the officer made contact with the driver during a traffic stop. The 64-year-old male driver had failed to signal for a turn as he re-entered a Cub Foods parking lot. When the driver was looking for his driver’s license, the officer noticed a green leafy substance on the console. When the officer asked about this item, the driver denied it was his. He stated that his son smoked marijuana and that he sometimes drives the car. The driver was told to exit the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed. The driver was unsteady on his feet and had to lean against the vehicle a couple times. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in finding of a pill bottle on the passenger side that also contained a green leafy substance. The driver was arrested and transported to Washington County Hail. The driver was uncooperative toward the Stillwater officer by using several expletives and profanities against him. When they got to jail he tested for an alcohol level of 0.14%. During the search officers found eight bars of Xanax and 6.2 ounces of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana. The driver was charged with fifth degree possession of scheduled narcotics as well as a traffic stop DWI under the influence of alcohol and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stillwater officers received a report at 10:10 p.m. for harassment. The officers spoke with a 41-year-old female from Woodbury who worked at the Water Street Inn. She stated that she had been receiving harassing phone calls from various numbers during the past few days. The caller was making vague comments about the victim’s laugh and her curly blonde hair. The caller also made comments about how nice the worker had been to her during her stay at the hotel. When the victim asked who the caller was, the caller stated, “It will all be revealed tomorrow.” When the victim tried to call back, she could not get a hold of anyone because the number was disconnected. Police were unable to trace the number. There is suspicion that the caller could have been a recent party that was terminated form the hotel, but this could not be confirmed. The victim stated that she would contact the police again if she felt uncomfortable.
Saturday, Dec. 25
• At 12:31 a.m., off the 300 block of Darrell Court, a woman called stating that her husband had been drinking. When she confronted him about it he left the home in his vehicle. Before officers could respond to that location, the woman called back and stated that he had returned home and was now in the driveway. The officers spoke with the male who had been sitting in his vehicle. He was cooperative and corroborated the story. The couple agreed to go to bed for the night and deal with the problem in the morning.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers received a call from the 2300 block of Cottage Dr. regarding a 44-year-old male who was intoxicated. The male had previous contact with law enforcement. Washington County dispatch said he wanted to go to jail or to detox, however he was declining police assistance and assistance from the Washington County Crisis unit. Officers made contact with his wife. She advised that he was intoxicated and had no intention of harming himself. She said that he would come home and go to sleep for the night but they would call back if they needed any other assistance.
