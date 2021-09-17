• Officers in the area of East Olive and South Main streets around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 29 reported that a man came charging at them and yelling. The man, a 27-year-old from Stillwater, was detained in cuffs for officers’ safety because of his aggression. Officers observed a large cut above the man’s eye, which Lakeview EMS determined needed stitches. It was determined the man was upset because he had been jumped earlier that night, had his phone stolen from him and believed that police were doing nothing to help him. The assault had not been reported to police. The man was taken to Lakeview Hospital for the cut above his eye. No charges were made.
• Police received a report around 3 p.m. Aug. 29 of a man exposing himself through urinating on a window of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Second St. The person who called to report the incident provided officers with photographic evidence, including of the red sedan in which the man then left the area. The images were given to patrol in the area, but police were unable to locate the suspect.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of Sunrise Ave. just after 9 a.m. Aug. 30. Arriving on the scene, officers found a makeshift tent or fort there left unoccupied. Police had received multiple calls about this set-up and called Public Works in to remove it.
• Police received a report of a possible drug overdose in the 1000 block of South Third St. around 11:40 p.m. Aug. 31. Arriving on site, officers found a woman lying on the ground with another party attempting to give CPR. Officers took over administration of CPR and checked for a pulse, also noticing inconsistent breathing. The woman was given Narcan. Lakeview EMS then took over care. The woman became more responsive and was able to sit up. She was then transported to Lakeview Hospital. No charges were made.
• A woman in 700 block of Nightingale Boulevard reported a motor vehicle theft at 7 a.m. Sept. 1. The woman stated that the unlocked vehicle had been taken overnight and that she had probably left the keys inside it. The vehicle was reported stolen, and officers learned it was associated with a burglary in Woodbury. The vehicle was later recovered on Sept. 2, showing signs of having been involved in a crash. The owner was notified and came to retrieve it.
• Police were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. Sept 2 to the 200 block of South Main Street where officers came upon a man swinging at people and making suicidal comments. Officers observed that the 42-year-old from Bloomington had bloodshot eyes, was slurring and using profanity. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and struggled with officers as he was being put into the squad car. He was transported to Washington County Jail. The man was cited for disorderly conduct and for obstructing the legal process.
• Police responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2 of a suspicious person at the parking ramp located in the 200 block of North Second St. Arriving on site, officers found a man sitting on a folding chair, watching a laptop. The man declined assistance and left shortly after.
• Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of Hidden Valley Lane just after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3. A woman stated she had parked the vehicle in the driveway the night before and may have left it unlocked. Officers checked in the neighborhood for Ring camera footage, but nothing was caught on tape.
Police responded to the 2200 block of West Orleans Street just before 11 p.m. Sept. 3 after a man called to report a burglary of golf clubs taken from his vehicle, which he had parked in the ramp there. There are no suspects at this time, and the estimated value of the lost clubs is $500.
