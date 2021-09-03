• Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main St. just before 12:45 a.m. Aug. 15 after someone had called to report a fight. Arriving on the scene, officers found several people who were bleeding and saying they had been assaulted. While still on site, police were dispatched to assist another officer who had called to report that a suspect was not complying. Helping these officers, the police officer who was called to Main Street learned that the suspect, a 27-year-old St. Paul man, had started a fight after being kicked out of a downtown bar. Visitors stated he had punched more than one of them in the face and also pointed out a second man, a 21-year-old from White Bear Lake, as having punched another person multiple times. Both suspects were cited for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.
• An officer patrolling in the 2500 block of West Orleans Street observed a Jeep leaving the closed rec center there at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 15. The officer followed the vehicle, which had a broken taillight lens, and eventually pulled the driver over. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a small blue straw with white residue on it. The driver stated that it was his son’s before retracting that and admitting it was his. During a search, the officer also uncovered a plate with lines of a white powdery substance on it, confirmed through testing to be cocaine. The case is pending formal charges of gross misdemeanor fifth degree drug possession, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and petty misdemeanor for a broken taillight.
• Police received a call just before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 from Lakeview Hospital in the 1500 block of West Curve Crest Boulevard. Security for the hospital had reported an unwanted individual in the parking lot. Arriving on the scene, police located the man, a 38-year-old from Lake Elmo, and found he had an active warrant for misdemeanor assault. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Washington County Jail.
• Police received a report of suspicious activity at a car wash in the 1700 block of Market Drive around 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16. It was reported that a surveillance camera there had recorded an individual and an SUV inside the wash bay and that the person was observed washing off saws meant for cutting concrete. Using license plate information, officers identified the owner of the vehicle, who first stated that he didn’t know about the incident but then admitted that he had washed the saws there and that they belonged to a friend of his trying to sell them on Facebook marketplace. Washington County Bluegrass Festival returns in 2021
Washington County Parks’ Annual Bluegrass Festival will return this year, and will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the South Pavilion in the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Gentleman Dreadnought will play at 2 p.m., Blue Groove Bluegrass will play at 3 p.m., and The Barley Jacks will perform at 4:30 p.m. The festival is free to attend with a valid parks vehicle permit. Food trucks will be on-site for festival goers to purchase food.
Capacity will be limited and access to the concert grounds will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “Bluegrass Festival.”
The park is at 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Call 651-430-8370 for more information.
• Police received a call at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 21 from a man in the 3500 block of White Pine Way who called to report a package he received from Door Dash. The man stated the package had been addressed to an unknown woman but with his address and phone number. Inside the package were feminine products, and the man stated he was unsure if it was a prank. It was determined he suffered no financial loss and that his accounts were secure.
• Police responded to a call of a structure fire in the 1200 block of North McKusick Road Lane at 11:40 p.m. Aug. 21. Stillwater Fire Department had cleared it by the time officers arrived and found the resident standing at the entrance. The resident stated that they had fallen asleep and had been woken up by the fire alarm, which was triggered by smoke coming from dryer. No injury and no further damage occurred.
• An officer in an unmarked squad car was patrolling in the 300 block of South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. when a man was observed running from a building, followed by security personnel. The officer followed the man, who then ran into another building, in the 200 block of South Main. The officer did not pursue the man inside due to a wedding reception being held at this location. The victim, who was working security for a bar at the first location, stated that the man had punched him after being told he needed to wait in line. The suspect had presented another of the security personnel with an Ohio driver’s license later determined to be a fake. Using the name on that license, police found a close match between the photo on it and that on the actual license of a 21-year-old White Bear Lake man. White Bear Lake police confronted the man, who admitted to having been in Stillwater that night with a fake I.D. but denied having punched anyone. The victim gave Stillwater police a description of his assailant, but that description did not match the photo on the I.D. or the man confronted by White Bear Lake police. Due to this inconsistency, police were able only to mail a citation to the White Bear Lake man for possessing the fake I.D.
