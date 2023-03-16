Feb. 26

•At 4:49 p.m., 1400 block of Cottage Drive, 70-year-old female reporting that approximately 4:40 p.m. she left her house to take out trash. Upon returning the door was stuck. She went to neighbors to ask for help. When she returned, a black cart containing her personal mail was stolen. She had bills in there. Cart approximately $60. The son had advised there was extensive mental illnesses with her. Son explained she does not always take her medications and is a hoarder. Forwarded to adult protection services for review.

