•At 4:49 p.m., 1400 block of Cottage Drive, 70-year-old female reporting that approximately 4:40 p.m. she left her house to take out trash. Upon returning the door was stuck. She went to neighbors to ask for help. When she returned, a black cart containing her personal mail was stolen. She had bills in there. Cart approximately $60. The son had advised there was extensive mental illnesses with her. Son explained she does not always take her medications and is a hoarder. Forwarded to adult protection services for review.
Feb. 27
•At 12:28 p.m., a Stillwater Police Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Myrtle St. for a report of a possible fire. Upon arrival, he learned it was steam coming from a drying vent. Unfounded report.
Feb. 28
•At 5:57 p.m., an officer responded to a phone call request from a 37-year-old female. The woman alleged she woke up to a male she was familiar with attempting to get into her bedroom. She indicated that she had a prior physical relationship with the male. He entered her home through the back door which she kept unlocked. This time she advised his company was not invited. The male, a 37-year-old from Stillwater had previously entered her home through this way when they were on good terms. Because of the nature of the call, it was likely impossible to press charges. The office gave information on how to get an HRO placed against the male. The woman expressed she would do that in the future.
•At 3:15 p.m., a 70-year-old Stillwater resident at the 1500 block of Frontage Road W. called Stillwater police to advise that she received a phone call from a phone number representing the Stillwater Police Department. The other party said she would be arrested if she did not pay $2,000 in a money pack card. Worried, the lady purchased the money pack card and gave the other party the code. The $2,000 money pack card was cashed. Total monetary loss is $2,000. No suspect information. This has been forwarded to the Investigations Department for review.
