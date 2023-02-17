Police Car Art

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

Jan. 29

At 7:20 a.m. at the 300 block of S. Main St., a 36-year-old female from Stillwater made a call to the Stillwater police that someone had stolen her license plate. The rear license plate of her vehicle had been hanging on by one screw. As of that morning, the front license plate was missing altogether. It is unknown when the plate was stolen. No cameras in the area of the property.

Load comments