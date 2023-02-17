At 7:20 a.m. at the 300 block of S. Main St., a 36-year-old female from Stillwater made a call to the Stillwater police that someone had stolen her license plate. The rear license plate of her vehicle had been hanging on by one screw. As of that morning, the front license plate was missing altogether. It is unknown when the plate was stolen. No cameras in the area of the property.
Jan. 31
At 11:42 a.m., an 87-year-old male at the 800 block of Towne Circle reported that he was looking at his bank and account and noticed he had been charged double for an Amazon Prime account. He spoke with a male representative at Amazon who he believed was legitimate at the time. The representative had him do various things including give him his Venmo name, and it directed him to enter a 998 number on his phone. At that point, $998 was routed out of his checking account and into an unknown account. He reported the matter to his bank and the bank said they’ll investigate it.
At 1:00 p.m., a 42-year-old female from the 1200 block of South Third Street reported that she had a flat tire located on the driver’s side of her vehicle. She brought her vehicle to Discount Tire and it was there that she was informed that it appeared somebody had slashed her tires. No nearby footage available and no suspects currently.
At 3:19 p.m., an 11-year-old male from the 1300 block of Cottage Drive reported to his mother who relayed to Stillwater Police Department about an ongoing verbal assault her son was receiving from another child at Stillwater Middle School. It was reported that those threats began to get physical with pushing taking place in the hallway. This information was relayed to Stillwater Middle School Behavioral Counseling. This department will be meeting with the kids involved in the incident and handling it per their policies. Stillwater Police will assist as needed.
Feb. 1
At 2:49 p.m., there was a walk-up fraud report from a 76-year-old woman from West Lakeland Township. The victim owned and operated a nonprofit and mentioned that she’d written a check to a recipient, but the check was never received. She later learned that two checks in the amounts of $700 each were recently cleared from her bank. It appeared they had been altered and fraudulently made. The check number on the second check was incorrect. The victim is working with her bank to resolve this.
Feb. 3
At 4:05 p.m., a 72-year-old male from Stillwater reported to officers that someone had used his identity to take out two student loans. The victim had received a letter from the Department of Education that the loan amounts were for $1,750 and $3,000. The victim reported that he contacted the Department of Education, and they asked him to make a police report. It was discovered that the funds had been sent to Baton Rouge Community College.
At 4:53 p.m., Stillwater Police received a call from the 500 block of St Croix Ave. W. about a possible burglary in progress. A neighbor had contacted her and said someone was breaking into her residence. Officers ultimately called the neighbor and he/she confirmed there was a misunderstanding and there was no break in happening. No follow-up needed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.