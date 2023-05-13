•At 9:13 a.m., a 45-year-old male at the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue North contacted Stillwater Police regarding fraudulent charges on his bank account. His bank had contacted him to confirm the validity of suspicious charges. There were six orders of Apple air pods that he did not make. Total loss is $6,200 with the potential of more charges if discovered. This case has been forwarded to the Investigation Department for review.
May 4
•At 11 a.m., a 25-year-old resident at the 1200 block of Curve Crest Blvd contacted Stillwater Police regarding a motor vehicle theft. The previous night, a 28-year-old male from Oakdale had stayed at her house with her. The next morning, she discovered her vehicle was gone. Surveillance footage shows that the male had stolen her vehicle. He did not have a phone or permanent address. The victim attempted to contact him through social media without success. This case has been sent to investigations for further follow-up.
•At 12:21 p.m., a 71-year-old male located at the 2800 block of Woodridge Lane met police officers in the Stillwater Police Department Lobby. He was concerned because his current wife had nude images of his new girlfriend on her phone. The married couple are currently pending a divorce. The male had no idea how his wife got the pictures and as of now does not believe anybody else has them. The wife is a 72-year-old female from Stillwater. This has been forwarded to Investigations for further review.
May 5
•At 11:01 a.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the 1700 block of Market Drive for a theft report. After speaking with the store owner, it was learned that a male in his 50s and a female in her 20s entered the store and the female stood near the demo phones. At that point, the female cut the security wires and exited the store. The store owner observed them leaving in a silver Chrysler. He was able to catch the license plate and gave it to the police. The license plate did not match the description of either of the suspects. This case has been forwarded to Investigations for follow-up.
