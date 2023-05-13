April 30

•At 9:13 a.m., a 45-year-old male at the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue North contacted Stillwater Police regarding fraudulent charges on his bank account. His bank had contacted him to confirm the validity of suspicious charges. There were six orders of Apple air pods that he did not make. Total loss is $6,200 with the potential of more charges if discovered. This case has been forwarded to the Investigation Department for review.

