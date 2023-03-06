Stacy Dahl
THE gazette
Feb. 19
•At 4:10 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence on the 2000 block of Bayberry Ave. The victim was an 81-year-old female who wanted to report a scam. She was on her laptop when she received a message saying “Emergency” with a large “X” on it. She called the number listed because she believed it was from Microsoft. The victim answered their questions and gave them access to her computer. Her credit card was used to purchase pornography not authorized by her. The other party had information about her personal investments. She thought this was odd and proceeded to hang up and call the police. On Feb. 23, someone attempted to transfer $60,000 from one of her accounts to an account in Russia. This transaction was stopped. No follow-up needed.
•At 5 p.m., Stillwater Police received a call about a male in a blue jumpsuit trying to open the door of a business at the 800 block of S. Fourth St. The suspect attempted to open the business door and threw something away in a garbage can. The officer checked the area and it was secured. Nothing else found, report unfound.
Feb. 21
•At the 200 block of Washington Ave., a male was caught taking items from a hotel canteen. Suspect was a 27-year-old male from Elk River. The hotel advised they didn’t want him to stay at the hotel anymore. He admitted to eating a few items but no charges were pressed.
Feb. 22
•At 1:51 p.m., a 27-year-old resident at the 1300 block of Broadway St. N. reported that a suspicious person knocked on his door and then went and spoke to his neighbor. After that the male stood in the victim’s driveway for 15 minutes. The suspect was also 27 years old and a resident of Elk River. He was given courtesy transport to a local hotel.
•At 10:39 p.m., the Stillwater Police Department received a 911 hangup from the 2000 block of Cottage Drive. While enroute, dispatch informed the officer that there was extensive history with that evidence. The dispatcher spoke with the son of a 46-year-old male from St. Paul who was very intoxicated again. The officer gave the male multiple warnings to quiet his voice but he refused to cooperate. The officer left the room and gathered information from the suspect’s wife and kids. The male was tensed up and as handcuffs were being placed on him he resisted arrest. He was taken to Washington County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. This case was forwarded to the city attorney.
Feb. 25
•At 4:08 p.m., at the 200 block of Maryknoll Drive, a 37-year-old female from Stillwater reported a discovery of footprints in the snow leading up to her house and then back to the road. The police did a secure search but nothing else suspicious was found. No follow-up needed.
