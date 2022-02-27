The Raduenz-family owned business, Stillwater Motors, will host a 100th anniversary on Wednesday, March 2 at the dealership, 5900 Stillwater Boulevard N. in Oak Park Heights.
“It will be a full day of events and food,” Stillwater Motors Business Controller Laura Raduenz said.
March 2, 1922, is the day the dealership held its official grand opening.
The anniversary celebration will launch a year-round celebration, and it plans to hold more events throughout the year.
Stillwater Motors has been owned by the Raduenz family for its entire history.
Laura is part of the fourth generation working in the family-owned business. Laura’s brother Bobby works at the dealership as the sales manager.
Art Raduenz founded Stillwater Motors at the Grand Garage in downtown Stillwater in 1922.
“(Art’s) son Frank, my grandfather, grew the business to our current location in 1973 and DJ Raduenz (Laura and Bobby’s father) is the third generation owner of the dealership,” Laura said.
Laura started working at her family’s business straight out of college as a receptionist/cashier, and has moved up in her role at the business.
“There were so many opportunities to fulfill my knowledge it became my career path,” Laura said.
Laura is amazed that her family’s company has been in business for a full century.
“It’s quite surreal,” she said. There’s no best way to describe it — it feels like it was just yesterday — but somehow it’s been 100 years. We’ve weathered quite a bit, and become stronger.”
The dealership has survived the Great Depression, the Great Recession and most recently a multitude of COVID-19 restrictions and related challenges.
The business was able to overcome all pandemic hurdles.
“We have made the most out of the different environments. It did not set us back, but it all altered course for the better,” Laura said. “It wasn’t bad for the dealership. We were able to stay open, retain all of our staff and come out stronger.”
For the 100th anniversary celebration, the business is looking for stories from past employees and customers could share. Submit those stories to Stillwater Motors Facebook Page of email Jaculin Sparling at Jaculin.Sparling@stillwatermotors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.