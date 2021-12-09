The city of Stillwater hosted its annual Twinkle Party and Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 on Chestnut Plaza.
Santa arrived on a fire truck with many kids crowding, edging each other out just to get a view of Kris Kringle.
Vice Mayor Mike Polehna arranged for the tree to get placed into the middle of Chestnut Street, and helped organize the event.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski spoke highly of Polehna’s efforts before commencing the countdown to light the tree.
“Most of the year he’s known as council member Polehna,” Kozlowski said. “This time of year he’s known as council member Christmas.”
The tree coincides with Stillwater lights display including a tree-shaped lighting system and a tunnel before the historic lift bridge. This year, both sides of the bridge were decorated with white lights.
For more photos of the event, and the lights during a snowfall, see page 10.
