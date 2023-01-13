Stop by the Gallery on the upper level of Stillwater Public Library in Jan. and Feb. for “A Peek in the Woods” by artist Beth Marcus. Beth’s vignettes are mixed-media designs that combine less traditional materials with acrylics to create unique works of art. The joyful pieces combine her skill as an artist with her love of nature. Her technique was developed many years ago while designing cabinet doors and has continued to evolve through life experience.
Meet Beth at an artist reception on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Gallery. No registration is required. Light refreshments will be served
Upcoming Events:
Second Saturday Storytime: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim on the second Saturday of each month for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration is required.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration is required.
Romance Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Join us on Zoom for a book club of all things romance! This month’s theme is I’m Blue. Read any romance that has a blue cover! For a list of suggested titles, visit the fireplace in the Romance Room on the second floor or ask a librarian. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m.
Exploring the Arts – Alfred Hitchcock Films: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6:00 p.m.
The Master of Suspense directed 62 movies, and you probably don’t want to see all of them. But, there are probably some really good ones you haven’t seen. We’ll take a spin through Hitchcock’s complete filmography, then look at some of the motifs and techniques that made his work so distinctive and effective. Terms you can expect to hear: MacGuffin, Hitchcock blonde, “wrong man” plot. Program is presented by Steve Schroer, a former professor who has taught a variety of courses in the arts and humanities. In preparation for this talk, he has watched or re-watched more than 30 Hitchcock movies. Registration is required.
January Mystery Book Club: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
Our theme for the first month of the year will be “first” mysteries. Join us in reading the first or debut mystery of an author, whether a recent or older debut. For this theme, you may also read the debut of an established author under a new pseudonym. For suggestions, see a display on the fireplace mantel in the Mystery room or ask a librarian.
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m.5 p.m. The library building will be closed Jan. 16. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“There is a way that nature speaks, that land speaks. Most of the time we are simply not patient enough, quiet enough, to pay attention to the story.”
– Linda Hogan, Native American poet and storyteller
