In the Gallery – Beth Marcus, A Peek in the Woods

Stop by the Gallery on the upper level of Stillwater Public Library in Jan. and Feb. for “A Peek in the Woods” by artist Beth Marcus. Beth’s vignettes are mixed-media designs that combine less traditional materials with acrylics to create unique works of art. The joyful pieces combine her skill as an artist with her love of nature. Her technique was developed many years ago while designing cabinet doors and has continued to evolve through life experience.

