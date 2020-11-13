Despite the pandemic, Stillwater area residents met, masked and socially distanced, at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial across from the historic Washington County Courthouse on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, to honor those who served in the United States military.
The annual event followed the yearly downtown Stillwater salute to veterans.
The two events honor St. Croix Valley area vets from all branches of the U.S., in concert with ceremonies across the country, Stillwater Veterans Memorial Chairman Dave Ratte said. Ratte emceed the Veterans Day ceremony.
“At the Stillwater ceremony we honor 125 former Stillwater students who never came home alive,” Ratte said. “Seven are still listed as missing in action.”
Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially occurred on Nov. 11, 1918.
In legislation that was passed in 1938, Nov. 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’”
As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.
At the Stillwater ceremony, Ratte noted all those who enlisted felt a need to serve.
“For some it was just something to do,” he said. “For others it was a calling. These good folks responded to the call. We are thankful for your response. Today we honor our heroes now and forever.”
Patriotic music played, and Stillwater Area High School Junior Alex Eberspacher read his essay “What Veterans Day Means to Me.” His essay was chosen from 11 SAHS student entries.
“Thank you for your service, this phrase so commonly used when addressing veterans doesn’t grasp the full sacrifices of veterans,” Eberspacher said in his essay. “It doesn’t show the years of their life that they pour out for the service of others.”
His piece expanded on why veterans deserve gratitude.
“They focus on others, and strive for strong moral character and discipline,” he said. “Above all, they give the highest gift one human being can give to another: A life for a life.”
Those benefitting from veterans’ service, will “live up to their sacrifice,” the SAHS student said.
Their examples help him and his peers make the right choices in life.
“Because I refuse to let their sacrifice be in vein,” Eberspacher said. “Through their actions, they create the best people in this country.”
Veterans are good men and women who triumph over evil.
Ratte thanked Eberspacher for his impassioned essay.
“Those are really some special words,” Ratte said.
Contact Matt DeBow at matt.debow@apgecm.com.
