In the early days of Stillwater, things were moving fast with the settlement of businesses and the influx of settlers. One of the needs of a proper gentleman was a shave and a haircut, and the first known barber in Stillwater was William Armstrong – the first of a long line of black tonsorial caretakers.
Armstrong was a traveling barber who found his way to communities growing in the early Territorial days of Minnesota. He was noted as being in Stillwater in 1850, but he had advertisements in the Minnesota Pioneer Newspaper in St. Paul during that time as well. He was not advertised as a black barber, but sometimes as middle-eastern or even being Spanish.
In his advertisements, he announced that he would be at “the Central House to the upper end of Saint Paul, and has opened a suit of rooms,” and where he would “continue to practice tonsorial, shampooing, hair-cutting and shaving in every branch of the profession.” Armstrong was also a surgeon, where he would do capillary amputation, with patients being able to be under the “influence of chloroform.”
Eventually Armstrong took on a partner, another black barber by the name of Samuel Hadley. Hadley was born on September 4, 1848 as a slave in Alabama, Hadley ran away from home at the age of nine. In 1861, he went to Chicago where he learned to be a barber. In 1865, at the age of 17, he left for Omaha and then on to Salt Lake. After a short time, he went to Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa and then to Lacrosse, Wisconsin before ending up in St. Paul, Minnesota where he worked his trade until 1869 when he moved to Stillwater.
Hadley’s establishment was well received in the public. The Stillwater Gazette raved about it in one article stating, “We believe we are warranted in the statement that, as a tonsorial artist, in all the departments, Sam is without peer.” The reporter continued saying that “everything about the establishment is neat, orderly and quiet, and a customer is sure of genteel treatment and a luxurious shave, hair-cut or shampoo.”
His shop started to move around, it was located at the Sawyer House Hotel, then at the Union Station and then in the new Lumberman’s Exchange building in 1890. When he moved into the Lumberman’s Exchange building, he started calling his establishment the “Little Daisy Barber Shop.”
When Hadley was established, he also took on a partner or two. One of them, Charles Jackson, became one of the best known of the African-American barbers in Stillwater’s rich history.
Jackson told his early life story to a reporter from the Stillwater Gazette on March 5, 1886. In the interview, he said he and the other slaves did not really know what was going on. In October 1864, a part of Gen. Sherman's army heading toward Atlanta stopped by the plantation where Jackson lived. He and the others joined with army, they later learned that it was the 101st Indiana, and headed to Atlanta.
He stayed in Atlanta while recovering from sickness, but when he recovered; Jackson caught up with the regiment and marched with the troops as they arrived victorious into Washington D.C. While in Washington, Jackson tagged along with the second Minnesota Regiment, and came back to Minnesota with them.
Jackson was a very popular barber in the community with many of the influential white businessmen as his clients. His store was downtown, he owned a home on Willard Street, and later on, he moved to Churchill Street. When Charles Jackson died in 1903 all barbershops in the city were closed in his honor. Jackson’s family eventually moved to St. Paul in the Rondo neighborhood.
Other black barbers were in Stillwater – usually assistants of these main proprietors – and included Addison H. Drake, Charles Wood and John W. Fowler – who was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The history of African-Americans in Stillwater is long and it is rooted deep in the pages of our history.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
