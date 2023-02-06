In the early days of Stillwater, things were moving fast with the settlement of businesses and the influx of settlers. One of the needs of a proper gentleman was a shave and a haircut, and the first known barber in Stillwater was William Armstrong – the first of a long line of black tonsorial caretakers.

Armstrong was a traveling barber who found his way to communities growing in the early Territorial days of Minnesota. He was noted as being in Stillwater in 1850, but he had advertisements in the Minnesota Pioneer Newspaper in St. Paul during that time as well. He was not advertised as a black barber, but sometimes as middle-eastern or even being Spanish.

Load comments