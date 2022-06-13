Stillwater’s Historic Courthouse will be closed while repairs are made to a damaged roof truss. The length of the closure is still uncertain, but according to a release from the county, it could take between one and two months.
The damage to the truss, one of the structure’s original heavy timber beams, which is one of the four primary roof supports was discovered during an inspection ahead of planned renovations.
HGA, the Historic Courthouse design architects and engineers, was performing data collection and analysis of the building.
Insulation, which is one to two feet thick in some places, had to be removed from the attic to expose the structural membranes in order to complete a full structural analysis. After the insulation was removed the design team could see that the truss appeared to be fractured.
With the damaged truss now ineffective, HGA determined, it is likely the remaining trusses are supporting more of the roof load than intended.
The courthouse, which is on the corner of Third and Pine Streets in Stillwater, originally opened in 1870, and in 1971 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It is the oldest courthouse in Minnesota and is a part of Washington County parks.
Normally, the Historic Courthouse “serves as a community gathering space, a history museum, and a tourist attraction, and its rotating museum exhibits have highlighted history from all parts of Minnesota,” according to Sandy Breuer, parks director for Washington County.
The Historic Courthouse houses county offices, meeting rooms that are available for rent, a museum exhibit and regularly hosts programs, events and tours.
While the damaged truss awaits repair, the building will remain closed to visitors. County workers who normally occupy the office space will be working elsewhere.
The projected length of the closure, of between one and two months, is dependent on the availability of a contractor to make the needed repairs.
Every year the courthouse is host to the Historic Courthouse Ice Cream Social which this year is scheduled for Thursday, July 14. Breuer was optimistic about the timeline, saying, “We’re really hoping we can get a contractor in and have the repair or replacement done so we can open for the event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.