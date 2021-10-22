Stillwater High School grad Glenn Harris, 48, achieved the rank of Brigadier General in the Air Force. He was sworn in on July 6.
Harris has served in the Air Force for 26 years. Early in his life he felt a calling to give back.
“I always had a desire to serve in some capacity whether in the military or in public service,” Harris said.
After graduating from Stillwater High School in 1991 he decided to attend the Air Force academy in Colorado Springs.
Harris said his promotion was due to a combination of factors such as what the Air Force needs and what it’s looking for in potential top brass.
“It’s a competitive process just like anything else in life,” he said.
The Air Force has promotion boards that decide who moves up.
“They take a look at officers’ careers, and then they’ll decide for the needs of the Air Force; these are the people that we need,” Harris said. “Some folks who are just as deserving may not have the opportunity that I was given. There is no
definitive answer that says ‘this is the one thing that did it for me.’”
He learned of his selection to enter the general ranks in January of 2021. While Harris was grateful of his promotion, he spoke humbly of achieving a high rank.
“Any promotion is awesome to have,” Harris said. “This is just an opportunity that very few get a chance to do, and I’m totally honored to have been given that opportunity. That’s exactly what it is: It’s a privilege; it’s an honor.”
According to the 2021 ASAF almanac there are a total of 64,245 officers in the United State Air Force, and there are a total of 135 Brigadier Generals.
Harris now serves as the deputy director of global operations, United States Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, located just south of Omaha, Nebraska.
“That main mission that we do here at Stratcom is we deter strategic at-tack, employ forces as directed just to guarantee the security of our allies and our nation,” Harris said. “My umbrella specifically is the operation portion.”
His military career has taken him around the states including North Dakota, New Mexico and California. With all the moving around there hasn’t been a place he’s liked better than another.
Harris has a wife Dona and two sons Justin and Jordan.
“There’s never been a place that we’ve been that we haven’t enjoyed,” Harris said. “Certainly, there’s not a favorite, there’s not a least favorite, there’s just a bunch of goodness out there that I think everybody experiences in the military as we are able to be in each particular lo-cation throughout the world.”
One of the cultural differences he notices is the food at each location.
“It’s enjoyable to go to these different places and get a chance to check out the food, the festivities and the culture,” Harris said. “What I’m pretty proud of is just being able to interact with the communities that I’ve been in. One of the things that we get to do in the military is to certainly push the mission of the military, but we also get a chance to integrate with the communities that we’re in, and continue to help partners in the cities and the activities that we are able to be a part of.”
Air force training
Harris found the Air Force academics tough, but well worth it.
In the academy, he flew gliders and single-engine aircraft as all cadets do as part of the curriculum.
“There are a tremendous amount of things you can do that are just part of the program there that you get to be part of,” he said.
Coming out of that program, Harris decided to become an intercontinental ballistic missile operator, and he has stayed involved with those weapons throughout the course of his career. He chose that path because it was a unique career move.
ICBM are land-based nuclear missiles.
“I think anytime you deal with the intercontinental ballistic missile and its capabilities that that can provide that was something that was unique and that was a lot to learn and an opportunity for me to go that route and be part of that mission,” Harris said. “Then I knew that from the Air Force perspective the mission was an operational mission, which was the other thing that intrigued me.”
The system has about 451 facilities, and 45 launch control centers over five states along with several supporting systems
“You’ve got a tremendous amount of personnel that are supporting that each day throughout the United States,” Harris explained. “The complexity is a safe, secure, reliable system and it was just some-thing that was very intriguing to me and it just continues to amaze me at how well built the system is.”
Returning home
He loved everything about growing up in Stillwater. Harris attended Bayport Elementary (now Andersen) Oak-Land Middle School and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1991. After high school he attended the Air Force Academy and played baseball.
In high school, Harris was a standout all-conference captain in football and all-state in baseball with the ponies. He played for the Air Force Falcons baseball team during his time at the academy.
“Just being able to travel and compete at the Division I level was certainly something that was a highlight for me,” Harris said.
Harris still visits Stillwater on occasion and came back last month for a week.
“I needed to get home and to be downtown and catch the front end of fall,” Harris said. “I try to get home as much as I can. I miss it, and certainly everything that comes with that town. It’s a gorgeous place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.