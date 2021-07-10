It started with a pain in his ribs that got progressively worse. Then there was the rash. Doctors said it looked like it was following a nerve root. A CT scan gave a neurologist the confirmation: Osteosarcoma.
Nathan Prigge’s 2019 diagnosis is the second case of osteosarcoma in a Stillwater Area High School student in just a 10-year span. Zach Sobiech, diagnosed in 2009, lost his life to the rare bone cancer in 2013 just before he would have graduated from SAHS. Before he died, Sobiech recorded the
farewell song “Clouds,” that went viral on YouTube.
“It’s taken up a decent amount of (head) space,” Prigge said of his diagnosis. Prigge graduated from SAHS with honors this spring.
He and his family are now looking to that 5-year mark where recovery becomes more likely. You get there and “you can breathe,” Nathan’s mother Robin Prigge said.
“You get the initial diagnosis and it’s devastating. You don’t know anything about it. You don’t know how hard it’s going to be,” she said. “It’s not great, but there’s reason to hope that your kid will be one of the ones that survive it. That first recurrence was arguably more devastating (than the initial diagnosis). It just sunk the odds.”
Nathan is now under a course of treatment for a second recurrence.
‘The Beast’
When the cancer recurred in his spine in February last year, treatment options were few: A previous surgery had already taken three and a half ribs and shaved off six nerve endings. More spinal surgery “would almost certainly leave him paralyzed and without a guarantee of it really helping,” Robin said.
As it happened, Nathan temporarily lost the use of both legs during that first recurrence.
“It’s the hardest feeling to describe,” he said, remembering only that his mind went blank at that point.
He had been in the clear for three months but now was started on a new course of chemo. He was also enrolled in hospice.
“I didn’t know if we were bringing him home to live or if we were bringing him home to die is the harsh reality of it. And statistically—medically speaking—it was probably more the latter,” Robin said. “That was really, really grim.”
Nathan has since regained the use of his legs, but the cancer hasn’t let up. It returned for a third time this year, the same kind of cancer, osteosarcoma, but different in character: There was no preceding pain as happened before. It also showed up in his lungs as well as his spine.
Nicknamed “the beast,” osteosarcoma is a “smart cancer,” Robin said. “It can adapt. It can kind of lay low. You think you get it all, it learns what you’ve just done, and it adapts—that treatment doesn’t work again—and then it pops back up.”
Apart from the biopsy, surgery and chemo that followed the initial diagnosis, Nathan has also undergone proton radiation therapy and last month completed heat ablation therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He’s also worked with a medical doctor who specializes in medical marijuana, and his family said that the combination of chemo and cannabis is what’s helped most.
Another focus
Nathan said he’s trying to keep his focus elsewhere. He’s planning to major in engineering at Bethel University this fall. He’ll be rooming with his close friend Ethan Hall, whose mother, MaryAnn, set up the Go Fund Me page for Nathan that raised $16,665 (out of a goal of $10,000—and that goal already increased after the first two hours it was up yielded more than $5,000 in donations).
That support has allowed Nathan, an engineer at heart who likes to figure out how things work, to experience some of the things he’s long wanted to experience — like pulling on a flight suit and going up in a WWII-era training plane at St. Paul’s Fleming Field.
It also brought him to the National Museum of WWII Aviation in Colorado Springs. Germany is on the horizon.
“This has been a really hard journey, but it’s never been a lonely one,” Robin said.
Mike Prigge, Nathan’s father, remembered all the efforts put forth by friends, relatives, neighbors, teachers and even strangers, and he said it has never gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
“Just knowing that they’re there is what helps the most, I think,” Robin added.
“You don’t hear about cancer in an 18-year-old, let alone your best friend who you’ve known for years,” Ethan said, recalling the late evening phone call in 2019 when he first heard of his friend’s diagnosis.
“If I was in his situation, I would not be where he is at now,” he added. “When I see him, he is always so happy. He’s never down in the dumps. He’s always ready to go have fun.”
Ethan said his friend would just mention radiation treatments as just another thing to check off on the to-do list.
Nathan said that attitude might be that so much of what’s already happened to him — such as losing and then regaining the use of his legs — was “stupidly unlikely.”
It’s matter of viewing things from the lens of what he can do, regardless of what happens, because so much is out of his control. The past couple of years have given him a new perspective.
“When it comes to what I focus on and what I put my worry on…after I got diagnosed, I kind of realized there’s a lot that previously I worried about that was not important at all,” he said.
