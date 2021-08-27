A soon-to-be seventh-grader at Stillwater’s St. Croix Preparatory Academy completed 43 miles during this year’s Bridge the Valley Bike Rally on Aug. 15.
It was Abby Bradley’s first time biking the rally but not her first time to endurance sports. Now 12, Bradley completed her first half marathon, the Gopher to Badger, when she was 8.
She completed her second one, the St. Croix Crossing, on her tenth birthday.
She’s also run 12 5K’s, one 4-miler (which she won), two 10Ks and a 12K.
“When I did it, I was dying because I didn’t do any workouts before it or anything and I didn’t have much training...I felt like I just wanted to quit in the first four miles,” said Bradley of Bridge the Valley.
The food at the halfway mark kept her going, she said, and the post-race soreness lasted all of 20 minutes for her.
Asked how long it took to complete those 43 miles, Bradley only said “longer than it should have.” Mom Heather Bradley said it was just under four hours, including that stop for fuel.
Abby has been running since she was 5 years old and got into it as a way to support her younger sister, Izzy, who has Down Syndrome.
Heather had begun the nonprofit Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network and was hosting a 5K benefit through it.
Abby found her training partner in her Dad, and it was her Dad’s suggestion to try the Gopher to Badger Half in August 2017. Heather said she suspects it was his way of trying to motivate himself, he having never been much of a runner before. Abby’s enthusiasm for the half marathon locked them both into it.
“My dad tells me that you’ve got to get past the wall, and if you get past the wall it’s just going to be an easier run,” said Abby. “I just think of a song, and then I listen to the song in my head.”
Heather said she’ll offer to pick the two of them up on longer runs if they ever want her to but that the need hasn’t been there yet. “She always just pushes through it,” she said.
“I’ve just been really proud of her that her mind can be where she can kind of push through those hard times when maybe she wants to quit, and with just a little bit of encouragement she keeps going,” said Heather. Heather said that Abby has also motivated her to try a couple of 5Ks, too.
“It’s a fun sport and gets you in shape. And it can teach a lot of things and it teaches you to be confident,” Abby said.
Abby has her sights on a 100-miler in the more distant future but said a full marathon either next year of the year after was the next step. Ideally, she said, it would be the Disney Marathon with her best friend Bella Muyres.
“I just like doing it because not many people do it—and it’s fun,” she said.
