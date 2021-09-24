Right around 4 a.m. Sept. 25, Dana Kurttila and Dave Mandel will shake off the night’s sleep, switch on their headlamps and take the first step of 25 miles.
The longtime friends, who first met at Stillwater High School in the 1990s and who bonded while working at Freight House, are hiking the Grand Canyon, rim to rim, in one day. It’s 6,000 feet down and 5,000 feet up; it’s 40 degrees at the start and 110 at the bottom with 25 miles of varying landscape between.
“What does the National Park Service say? Not to do this? They tell you not to do this in one day,” Mandel said.
Kurttila and Mandel are hiking with a group of about 10 people through K2 Adventure Travel. One of those in their group has scaled Kilimanjaro. Another, one who is leading the trek, has been to the top of Everest, so “we’re in very good hands” said Kurttila.
It’s Mandel’s first time to the Canyon, but Kurttila has done the hike before. He’s also done 100-mile Century rides and half marathons, “but I can tell you from my experience, the Grand Canyon rim to rim in one day was harder than anything I’ve ever done.”
Added challenge? The two friends have had 13 knee surgeries between the two of them.
But it’s not just a personal challenge. The two are hiking to benefit Twin Cities-based nonprofit Smile Network. Neither man had heard of Smile Network before this spring, when Mandel attended a charity golf tournament that was raising money for the humanitarian organization.
Through Smile Network, doctors, nurses and anesthesiologists donate their time to perform surgeries on children born with a cleft palate or cleft lip.
Mandel recalled what he had learned then—that kids, often developing nations, were being abandoned or kicked out of their villages because of the deformity; that some families were walking 15 hours or more to reach a surgical center where it wasn’t even guaranteed the surgery could be performed.
“These families are sacrificing and going through so much just to give their child a better life,” he said.
Mandel and Kurttila had already been thinking about doing the rim-to-rim hike, but “this really solidified our going; doing it for a cause,” said Mandel.
A Go Fund Me page set up for their hike has already raised $6,335 or enough to help 12 kids.
“I think it’s changed our lives a bit, too, that we see this kind of thing’s possible,” added Kurttila. “It’s a hard hike—it is challenging, we’ll get through it, it’ll be a great experience—but the reality is, these people in these situations are going through something much, much, much worse than a tough hike, so it’s pretty humbling.”
Mandel and Kurttila will start at the top of the Kaibab Trail at the north rim and end up at the top of the Bright Angel Trail at the south.
The two have been putting in mile upon mile in training, Kurtilla in his new home of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mandel here in Stillwater.
Multiple preparatory hikes of eight miles or more—and a handful of 12- and 17-milers—have worn through the stoppers on the bottoms of Mandel’s trekking poles.
Another good lesson learned: “You don’t step out there with shoes you haven’t tried and tested. Your blisters will stop you very, very quick,” Kurttila said. “You gotta have your best friends on your feet.”
Kurttila may have his past trek’s experience to guide him, but for Mandel there will be some firsts. Warned Kurttila, he’ll be “literally licking salt every 20 minutes, 30 minutes, once you’re in the hot part of the day” just to keep the body’s electrolytes balanced.
“I think adrenaline pump will take us quite a bit. Maybe some singing, maybe some stories along the way. But I think we’re as prepared as we could possibly be at this point,” said Mandel. “Cross our fingers that by 6 o’clock or 5 o’clock that afternoon we’ll be eating pizza and high fiving. And maybe already asleep, who knows?”
To donate to the Smile Network for the pair, visit the Go Fund Me page at https://www.givemn.org/story/Davidanddana
