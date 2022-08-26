As a Stillwater volunteer firefighter, and as someone who coordinates disaster relief efforts for the state, Ryan Smith has dedicated his life to helping people. Now he and his family are receiving an outpouring of help from doctors and nurses, and from the community, as he fights Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder that causes paralysis, and in some cases can be fatal.
According to the CDC, 80% of people suffering from Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome, or GBS, make a full recovery, though the road to recovery is long. For Smith, that is complicated by the fact that he has been diagnosed with two types of GBS (there are three main types of GBS), both of them relatively rare.
According to Smith’s wife, Priscilla Shannon, at first it seemed like his illness was a virus of some kind. Smith had returned from a trip to International Falls, where he’d spent the week helping to coordinate disaster relief efforts in response to flooding.
“He came back with covid-y type symptoms, body aches, chills, all the signs we’ve been taught to look for over the past few years,” Shannon said. So he went to the basement and isolated himself from the family. He took an at-home test, which came back negative. On Sunday, thinking he had strep throat, he went to urgent care, but the strep test, and another COVID test, came back negative. By Wednesday, Ryan Smith could no longer speak, and that night he aspirated. On Thursday he went to the ER at Lakeview and was later transferred to Regions.Hospital.
It would be three weeks before doctors finally landed on a diagnosis of GBS. Part of the problem was the two types of GBS that he has present symptoms different from the more common type. GBS is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, and in Smith it is affecting the muscles in his face, mouth and throat, leaving him unable to talk, swallow or move his tongue, and leaving him reliant on a respirator to breathe.
“At one point, while they were trying to figure it out,” Shannon said, “I brought up GBS, and initially they said no because it typically affects large muscles, and there wasn’t any of that.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, “The exact cause of Guillain-Barre syndrome is unknown. But two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the six weeks preceding. These include a COVID-19, respiratory or a gastrointestinal infection or Zika virus.”
“They maybe see one case of it every three years. They don’t ever see both of the syndromes at the same time. His speech therapist in 26 years has never seen this, so we’re just dealing with something that’s not very well known,” Shannon told KARE-11 in an earlier interview.
As for Smith’s case, where or how he got it is also uncertain. “The working theory is that he contracted some kind of virus that ‘went rogue,’” Shannon said.
Over the last week or so there have been some positive developments. His breathing tube, which he had had for several weeks, was taken out. “He’s of a ventilator still,” Shannon said, “just with a (tracheotomy tube) instead of being intubated.”
He was also able to move to move from his bed to a wheelchair and was able to go outside the hospital twice and enjoy some fresh air. “When you haven’t been out in 23 days, that’s a really big deal,” Shannon said.
Also, over the weekend, Smith and Shannon’s three children were able to visit him in the hospital. They hadn’t seen him since before he fell ill, when he drove a fire truck in the Lumberjack Days Parade.
Typically, Regions does not allow such visits in the ICU, it goes against protocol, but that exception, Shannon said, was reflective of the kind of care that the family has received there over the last few weeks. “It’s a special thing that they allowed his children in. Regions is doing a remarkable job of taking care of him, and letting him see the kids is just one more part of the care we’ve received while he’s been there.”
As for the outlook going forward, Smith’s doctors are hopeful. “He has a good prognosis,” Shannon said. “He’s strong, he was healthy when this happened, he’s young.”
Still, the road to recovery is a long one, likely a year at least. “I think right now it’s just kind of wait and see,” Shannon said. “There’s no magic pill for Guillain-Barre. It’s just a lot of hard work, a lot of PT and speech therapy. It’s not just about getting stronger it’s about getting a lot of important things to come online. Right now, he can’t swallow, he can’t speak, he can’t move his tongue, can’t breathe on his own. You can be as strong as you want, but until those all those things come online, you’re not going to be able to go home.”
Right now, Smith is taking advantage of every chance he can to do the therapy that’s available to try to get all of those things online. And members of the community are stepping up, with messages of support and donations through a GoFundMe account set up by family friend Connie Jo Peterson Villari.
Members of the Stillwater Fire Department, where Smith has served for 10 years, and is currently a Lieutenant, have stepped up with, among other things, meals for the family. Stillwater Fire Chief Stuart Glaser said of Smith, “He’s been an outstanding employee and we’re all really pulling for him and for his family and hoping for his recovery.” Adding, “We’re all looking forward to having him back at the station and we’re doing what we can to make sure everything goes well for him.”
Of her husband, Shannon said, “He’s always giving of himself, whether at work or at home. He’s always trying to help someone, when he’s on the fire department, or in our neighborhood. If there’s someone who needs help, maybe a widow who lives on our block, he’s over there shoveling the driveway or cutting down a tree that needs to be cut down.”
“One thing I hope our experience can do is raise awareness about Guillain-Barre,” Shannon said. “I think it’s really scary because one day you’re fine, and then you’re not.”
According to the CDC, 3,000 to 6,000 people in the US develop GBS per year. Of the people who have reached out to the family, many once had Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome themselves. Earlier in the week, when Shannon got to the hospital, one of the nurses at the desk stopped her to let her know that someone who had recovered from GBS had called the hospital to offer the family words of hope. “It’s really something that somebody took the time to figure out where he was, and reach out just so they could tell us that,” Shannon said.
While battling his illness Ryan Smith can no longer work, and Priscilla Shannon has had to spend so much time at the hospital that she has been unable to work either. With a projected year-long recovery, at least, their GoFundMe is raising money to help them cover medical costs and to help them and their three children with household expenses. Already the site has raised nearly $40,000 towards their $125,000 goal.
“Our community has done so much for us and it’s really something,” Shannon said. “He can still cry, and he tears up sometimes when I tell him about all the things people are doing for us.”
Two sites have been set up to help Smith and his family. The GoFundMe account can be found at gofundme.com/f/ryan-smiths-long-road. There is also a Caring Bridge site, at www.caringbridge.org/visit/ryansmith6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.