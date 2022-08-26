As a Stillwater volunteer firefighter, and as someone who coordinates disaster relief efforts for the state, Ryan Smith has dedicated his life to helping people. Now he and his family are receiving an outpouring of help from doctors and nurses, and from the community, as he fights Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare disorder that causes paralysis, and in some cases can be fatal.

According to the CDC, 80% of people suffering from Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome, or GBS, make a full recovery, though the road to recovery is long. For Smith, that is complicated by the fact that he has been diagnosed with two types of GBS (there are three main types of GBS), both of them relatively rare.

