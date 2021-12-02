The Stillwater Christmas Tree was placed in the middle of Chestnut Plaza, 131 Main St. S., Stillwater on Nov. 30 in front of the historic lift bridge.
The tree will be lit up during the Twinkle Celebration at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Twinkle Celebration will start at 4 p.m. with Santa expected to arrive at 4:30 p.m. Jeff and Missy Hause began a tradition of donating the Stillwater Christmas Tree in 2014 after a suggestion from Linda Besk (Mayor Ted Kozlowski’s mom).
Jeff finds the tree, purchases and cuts it. This year’s tree is from Bryan Rock.
In lieu of payment, Jeff is planting two small trees on Rock’s property. The tree was hauled and placed with help by Mike Raleigh, Miller Excavating & J.G. Hause Construction and the city of Stillwater’s public works department. Butternut Creek Crane service lifted the tree and placed it in the plaza.
Stillwater City Councilor Mike Polehna helped organize placing the tree in the Chestnut plaza.
The Twinkle Party is just one of the many holiday traditions downtown Stillwater as part of the month-long Hometown for the Holidays event that started on Black Friday to New Year’s Eve.
“Wow!” Pohlena said after seeing the tree placed in Chestnut Plaza.
