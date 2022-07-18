When THC edibles were legalized according to Minnesota state law on July 1, the city of Stillwater seemed to be ahead of the curve when it came to regulation. Many cities and counties in the state, and many of the state lawmakers who signed the omnibus bill which effectively made edibles legal, seemed to have been caught off guard. Stillwater, however, already had a moratorium in place that limited who could sell the product, and the City Council had already begun the process of developing a more permanent ordinance.
Nearly a month before the new state law took effect, and well before it was announced, Stillwater’s city attorney, Kori Land, brought a draft of a CBD/THC ordinance to the City Council’s June 7 meeting. At the time, the focus was on medicinal marijuana, which has been legal in Minnesota since 2014. However, Land was also looking ahead to the day when recreational marijuana use become legal, in one form or another, and wanted to make sure that the city had thought about zoning as regards distribution (dispensaries in the case of medical marijuana), testing and manufacture.
Currently, there are two manufacture sites in Minnesota, one on Cottage Grove, and, Land said at the council meeting, they give off a distinctive odor, like skunk.
At that June meeting, the council also discussed how a CBD shop would be defined, and what regulations would be placed on them, such as making sure that no one under 21 could enter, should they be regulated by the city.
By the end of that June meeting, though the council had given the city attorney some direction, nothing formally had been decided.
Then came July 1, when edibles were made legal. CBD House, one of two stores in downtown Stillwater that fall under the definition of “CBD shop,” saw a huge uptick in business. Tommy Andreen, owner of the CBD House, said he saw online activity around his business increase sevenfold. People were lined up for his product. And similar scenes were playing out all over Minnesota.
Now, communities are having to figure out how, and if, they are going to respond to the fact that THC products might suddenly become a booming business.
A long time coming
Since November, when the city of Stillwater passed a moratorium on CBD and THC products, Mayor Ted Kozlowski’s goal has been to make sure that when such products become mainstream, their introduction to the city’s business district is an orderly one. “All we’re really trying to do is build a framework. It’s going to happen, weed will one day be legal, and when that day comes we want it to be orderly.”
Kozlowski often cites what he has seen in Colorado, a state he visits regularly. After the state legalized recreational marijuana, he has said, there was an explosion of stores looking to get into the business, many of which had folded within a year, which left many communities dotted with vacant storefronts. “I don’t want to see that in Stillwater,” he said.
When it comes to Stillwater, Kozlowski acknowledges that the downtown business district has always had intoxicating substances on offer, and philosophically he does not see much difference between alcohol and THC. “If some of my high school teachers knew I was trying to regulate marijuana, they would be absolutely shocked,” Kozlowski said.
“We’re doing great. We don’t have a lot of empty storefronts, which for a historic downtown is pretty rare,” Kozlowski continued. “I like to let people be entrepreneurial, but you have to balance that with sustainability.”
A draft ordinance
That kind thinking is behind much of what looks to be going into the city’s new ordinance, which was discussed at length at the July 5 City Council meeting. The new ordinance would define any business whose inventory was made up of more than 50% CBD or THC product as a “CBD shop,” which would require a license to operate. The number of licenses would be severely limited—the current number the city is considering is two, to reflect the current number of such businesses in the city. Additionally, new zoning requirements would restrict such businesses from opening up downtown.
The two shops, which are currently located in the downtown business district, would be allowed to stay, as “legal non-compliant” businesses, but if one, or both, were to shut down, any new CBD shops would have to be located elsewhere.
The new ordinance would also codify current state law, which, among other things states that edibles must have less than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, cannot be sold in packages of more than 50 milligrams, must be derived from hemp and cannot be sold to anyone under 21. Writing state law into the city’s ordinance allows the city to maintain current regulations if they should again be changed by the state—depending on how those new laws are written—should the city feel it necessary to do so.
The current draft of the ordinance follows a lot of what was laid out in the city’s moratorium which was passed in November, and which essentially put a fence around Stillwater’s CBD/THC market.
Again, Kozlowski points out that the moratorium, and the new ordinance, are about buying Stillwater breathing room so that they can figure out what’s best for the city in this new retail landscape. “If we decide that we need to change anything, whether that’s increasing the number of licenses, or rethinking location, we can do that,” Kozlowski said.
That moratorium, which seemed to many to be a surprising move in November, has proven to be effective in buying the city the breathing room they are looking for. The ordinance can now make its way through the planning commission and public readings and the city is not left with nothing in place in the way of regulation in the meantime.
When asked why the city had made that decision, which in hindsight seems to have been really forward-thinking, Kozlowski demurred. “There just isn’t a lot happening for City Council in November,” he said. “Budget’s done in August and we’re just waiting for the holidays, so we figured why not take this up?”
But Kozlowski was quick to give credit to Land, the city’s attorney. “She’s always been on point on this,” he said.
City Council member Larry Odebrecht credited Land’s efforts as well. “It’s unfortunate that St Paul does this kind of thing. We in Stillwater were prepared, with a moratorium in place because our City Attorney is a badass and saw this coming, but most of Minnesota was not. I’m sure that at some future point, recreational cannabis may have a place in Stillwater but we want to do it in an orderly fashion. There’s a lot of cities out there nationally that got surprised and then a bunch more shops than the market would sustain opened up, leaving a ghost town behind when the market equalized. I don’t want to be the first or last to the table on this.”
As for Tommy Andreen, at the CBD House, he sees a lot of the new regulations, by the state and by the city, in a positive light. Even though the new state law means that he has had to spend a lot of time redesigning his packaging, he thinks the transparency the law provides, which allows people to know exactly how much THC they will get before they even enter a shop like his is a good thing. And the moratorium and the new ordinance?
“At first I felt like I was being demonized because I have frosted glass on my windows,” he said. “It’s a privacy thing. I have customers who have anxiety, who maybe don’t want to feel like they’re being looked at.” Once he was able to communicate with the council, and they understood a little more about his business, and he could see why the city felt the need to do something, he said, what the city was doing made sense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.