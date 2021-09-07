Stillwater Public Area Schools was notified last week that its transportation vendor was unable to find drivers for many bus routes.
This means that a number of Stillwater Area Public School students, as well as a number of charter and non-public school students, were without bus transportation starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, the district posted to its website on Sept. 3.
The district is hosting an emergency board meeting on the issue at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 7. The meeting is for informational purposes only, and no actions will be voted on by board members.
On Sept. 6, the district posted that seven additional drivers are available to cover some of the canceled routes. A direct communication was sent to those families to let them know busing will be provided.
This significant driver shortage also means substitute drivers are unavailable, which could potentially impact other bus routes. This could result in delays in busing or additional route cancelations.
This is a developing story, The Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.