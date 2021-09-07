Stillwater Public Area Schools was notified last week that its transportation vendor was unable to find drivers for many bus routes.

This means that a number of Stillwater Area Public School students, as well as a number of charter and non-public school students, were without bus transportation starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, the district posted to its website on Sept. 3.

The district is hosting an emergency board meeting on the issue at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 7. The meeting is for informational purposes only, and no actions will be voted on by board members.

On Sept. 6, the district posted that seven additional drivers are available to cover some of the canceled routes. A direct communication was sent to those families to let them know busing will be provided.

This significant driver shortage also means substitute drivers are unavailable, which could potentially impact other bus routes. This could result in delays in busing or additional route cancelations.

This is a developing story, The Gazette will update this story as more information becomes available. 

