Stillwater is the first city in the United States to become a Donate Life City. The designation — that was adopted unanimously by the City Council on July 20 — means the community is committed the life-saving measure of organ, eye, and tissue donation
The Donate Life City program will be implemented in partnership with LifeSource, the organ procurement organization for Minnesota, to create awareness, engage the community and share important messages of donation and transplantation, according to a press release from the city.
Council Member Larry Odebrecht’s who is related to Adam McCloud died in Stillwater after he was assaulted downtown.
“(Family) made the difficult decision to donate his organs,” Odebrecht said at the council’s meeting on July 20.
Seven of the organs were donated to six recipients.
“We’ve met many of them,” Odebrecht said. “There’s a young man alive today because he received Adam’s heart.”
The designation shows how supportive the Stillwater community is for organ donation.
“Stillwater is proud of our generous and supportive community and the work we’ve already done to promote organ donation,” Odebrecht said. “This designation is simply another way we’re living out those values.”
Currently, there are more than 100,000 people on the waiting list for an organ transplant. More than 2,500 of those individuals are Minnesotans waiting for a transplant.
Washington County in 2021, 61% of those who received a driver’s license or ID card in the Washington County said yes to donation.
At the council’s meeting, Mayor Ted Kozlowski said he checked the box himself, and he encouraged others to have a conversation regarding organ donation. Often, he noted there is a lot of “false perceptions” that happen when a person chooses organ donation.
“I would encourage everybody in this room, and everybody watching to talk about this, friends, family — everybody — to talk about the importance of it,” Kozlwoski said. “It’s a really simple conversation to have: ‘Are you a donor or not?’ I’ve asked all my friends, and I was surprised how many of them weren’t.”
Jim and Marilyn Opp spoke at the council’s meeting and thanked the councilors for approving the resolution. Their daughter died in 1996 while she was waiting for a transplant and she also become a donor herself.
Since their daughter’s death, the couple has worked with LifeSource.
LifeSource is the organ donation organization for the upper Midwest. Through a charity golf tournament the Opps are involved with, since 1996 they have raised more than $2,000 for organ donation awareness since.
“We are pleased that Stillwater passed this resolution,” Jim said.
LifeSource Chief Strategy Officer and Stillwater resident Susan Mau Larson noted the city has a history of supporting the life-saving measures.
“As a city, Stillwater has demonstrated tremendous advocacy for organ donation in recent years,” Larson said. “They are the perfect partner to trailblaze this designation.”
