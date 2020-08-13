Approximately 150 soldiers from the 34th Military Police Company will deploy to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in support of Joint Task Force Guantanamo to provide base security.
“Our soldiers are trained and motivated for this important mission,” said Capt. Troy Davidson, the company commander. “We’ve worked hard over the last few years to make sure this unit is one of the most ready units in the U.S. Army.”
The unit deployment ceremony was streamed live 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 on Facebook at facebook.com/MinnesotaNationalGuard. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public were asked to view the ceremony virtually.
The soldiers will travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for additional training prior to their arrival at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
Earlier this summer, the 34th Military Police Company was presented the Major General Harry H. Bandholtz Award recognizing the top military police units in the U.S. Army.
The 34th Military Police Company was instrumental in the response to civil unrest in the Twin Cities metro area at the end of May, as one of the first Minnesota National Guard units to respond.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, the 34th Military Police Company has deployed soldiers to Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.