BY Matt DeBow
THE GAZETTE
Lonnie Lovness, of Stillwater, tells the story of her parents, Don and Virginia Lovness, who built two elaborately Frank Lloyd Wright-designed homes by hand in the Stillwater area in her memoir “Growing up Wright”
Almost all of the Wright homes designed by the famous architect used a construction crew to get built and required more than two people for the work — but her parents clearly weren’t most people.
Lonnie told The Gazette when growing up that she didn’t realize there was anything special about the homes her parents built, but that changed as she got older.
“We were unaware of how distinct and unique it really was,” Lonnie said. “It probably started back in high school that things were becoming abundantly clear this was a very exceptional home.”
Her class and her sister’s class once came out for a visit to see the house they lived in. Later she wondered why she never got to see any of the other students’ homes — and what was so special about hers.
Even though Lonnie said her family lived in a camping trailer with no running water for two years while her house was getting built — and she bathed in a bucket — it didn’t seem odd to her at the time.
“That was just the world we knew. It seems crazier now when I look back and see these mountains of rough-hewn rock,” Lovness said.
In 1955, her parents met Frank Lloyd Wright asking him to design a home for them.
“Wright was 88 when my parents went to see him, and he was probably already the most famous architect in the world,” Lonnie said.
Don and Virginia Lovness, of humble means, weren’t quite the clients you would expect for the world’s most well-known architect, she noted. Even so, her family became quite close to the man who lived in Wisconsin. Lonnie’s mother Virginia became a co-hostess with Frank Lloyd Wright’s wife at events.
This path led them to meet several famous people such as Svetlana Alliluyeva, Stalin’s daughter and Wes Peters’ wife.
Lonnie uses interviews, her mother’s notes and her own memories to tell the story. Wright called her parents his “do-it-yourself couple.
Lonnie said her mother took detailed notes of the process.
“They documented this in their mind that someday someone would write a book about this,” the author said.
Lonnie decided she was the one to tell the story. She was motivated to write the book as a way to learn more about her
parents.
“I wanted to figure out who they were and why they did this, and why they built these houses,” she said. “They were busy building over the years. Sometimes when you’re in the midst of this you don’t see this clearly.”
In addition to the house itself, Lonnie’s father built Wright furniture, lights, gates and a Wes Peters-designed mailbox for the home. While the story is a memoir, it is also a story of how her parents were able to create two elaborately designed structures by themselves.
“I wanted to find out if they were crazy — or visionaries,” Lovness said. “I guess the answer is they were a little bit of both.”
To purchase a copy of “Growing up Wright,” visit https://growingupwright.com/.
