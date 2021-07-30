“If you’re not walking on the edge, you’re taking up space.” Those are the words of Steve Erban, quoting an expression that summed up his life’s work.
Erban and his wife Dorothy, both Stillwater residents, were recently honored in Canterbury Park’s Hall of Fame – but the path that led them there involved a lot more than horseracing. Canterbury Park is a horseracing track in Shakopee.
Erban always walked on the edge, even from a young age. Elements of his career in horseracing can be traced back to his childhood in Havre, Montana, where he would ride ponies in races for a nickel.
“It was fun and exciting for a little nine or ten-year-old,” Erban said.
But he didn’t grow up on a ranch. In fact, he came from a family of construction workers and architects. His family traveled throughout the upper Midwest, constructing church buildings. Architecture was one of Erban’s first passions, so he went to school at Montana State.
After graduating with a master’s degree in architecture, Erban had to complete three years of apprenticeships before becoming a licensed architect. Two of those years were spent in St. Paul. But Erban eventually grew restless and wanted to see the world.
“I said, ‘what am I doing here?’” Erban recalled. “So I did my research and found out I could migrate. . . . Bingo! That’s what I did.”
After applying for a visa, Erban moved to Australia with no return ticket. He was on his way to complete one remaining year of architectural apprenticeship Down Under – but other things caught his attention.
“The first thing I did once I got settled, I went to horseracing,” he said.
The excitement of the racetrack captured his imagination, and it became a part of himself. All life in Australia, to Erban, seemed to revolve around it. The gallop of horses, the thrill of gambling, and the cheering crowd inspired a sense of opportunity.
“In Australia, they live and breathe horseracing,” Erban said. “Everything shuts down for the day when they have the Melbourne Cup.”
The annual event one of Australia’s most significant horse races.
If Erban had his way, he might have stayed in Australia for years. But his apprenticeship ended — realizing that if he wanted to be a licensed architect in the US — he would have to return to his home country.
So that’s what he did. After, of course, traveling for some time. His travels include visiting the countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and India before setting his feet down on US soil.
The journey continues
But Erban was far from finished walking on the edge.
After ending up in the Stillwater/Lake Elmo area, Erban started his own architecture business in 1971. In 1977, he built his home and offices. The construction he did in those early years would have a lasting influence on locals and visitors to the area. Erban helped construct the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, which now overlooks the downtown area.
While getting his architecture firm secure, Erban was bringing a piece of Australia to Minnesota. In 1975, he helped bring horse racing to the Washington County fairgrounds and had been involved in Canterbury Park’s racing since it opened.
“We had the first horse on the racetrack,” Erban said, “and the horse was named Canterbury Phantom.”
Since then, Erban built Stone Gable Farm, helped create the Festival of Champions horseracing competition, planned and constructed several spaces in Canterbury Park, and designed and built Canterbury’s Expo Center. He was also the president of the Minnesota Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association.
Not an island
But Erban didn’t do all of this alone. His wife Dorothy has been alongside him, taking risks, and seeing every moment as an opportunity.
“One of the big points of the last 34 years has been Dorothy and I working together,” Erban said. “I mean, we’re married, but we work together so that we can accomplish things together. We both walk on the edge.”
Looking back, Erban hadn’t planned on being where he was today. Some of his plans, like flying jets for the US navy, for example, fell through. But he accepted it and found another path.
“It wasn’t that there was a set course,” Erban said. “You know: ‘this is it, I’m gonna go to an Ivy League school and be the president of the US!’ No. There was no set course like that. It was sort of going through life, and the people you meet and the opportunities you have.”
Throughout his life, he’s been an architect, airplane pilot, horse racer, breeder, trainer, student, world-traveler, basketball player and dozens of other titles.
In the end, Steve and Dorothy Erban’s opportunities culminated in Canterbury Park’s special hall of fame ceremony on July 17. They will always be remembered there, but the Erbans show no sign of stopping their work. For them, life on the edge is the best way to live.
