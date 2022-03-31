During Mick Sterling’s Christmas show at The Zephyr Dec. 15, the packed house heard “How Great Thou Art.”
When the audience returns for Sterling’s next gig at The Zephyr, that song will be among many other well-known gospels.
“From the King for the King — The Gospel According to Elvis” will be presented April 13. And Sterling promises the show will be unique. “
I’ve never seen anyone do a show of these songs,” he said. “To me, these were the songs Elvis wanted to sing.”
Elvis Presley — like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and other powerhouse singers who came of age in the 1950s and 1960s — learned to sing in church.
“These songs were his core,” Sterling said.
On stage at The Zephyr, Sterling will embrace those roots, but not imitate the singer. The moving and powerful faith standards will be delivered with dignity, Sterling said. So don’t expect to see a white, bell-bottom jumpsuit.
Do expect to hear such familiar gospels and spirituals as “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” “Run On,” “Crying in the Chapel,” “Peace in the Valley,” and “Amazing Grace.”
Elvis’ backup singers were called The Jordanaires, a gospel group formed in 1948.
For The Zephyr show, lead singer Sterling plans to honor their sound.
His backup trio, all Twin Cities singers, comprises Dan Neale, bass; Sam Brown, alto/tenor; and Max Krauth, alto/tenor.
Tapping more Twin Cities talent, Sterling and his singers will be accompanied by Steve Lehto, guitarist; Peter Guertin, piano; John Wright, standup bass; and Matt Jacobs, drums.
Sterling is a versatile performer who has played a variety of venues — some seating as many as 1,500 people, he said. But the moment he set foot in the intimate Zephyr Theatre for the first time last December, he was impressed.
“I loved the way the space felt,” he said. And during the show, “the connection between band members and audience was palpable.”
Sterling will be back at The Zephyr again and again. In addition to his gospel show, look for these upcoming Mick Sterling Presents concerts: “Eltonsongs With Strings,” June 8; “Springsteen With Strings,” Aug. 10; “Beautiful Vision — The Essential Songs of Van Morrison,” Oct. 12; and “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,” Dec. 14. For details, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Beyond singer, band leader, and music producer, Sterling, 60, is also a filmmaker, author, and founder. His 30-Days Foundation helps people in need throughout the state.
For the past 10 years, he said, the nonprofit has fulfilled 110,000 requests for aid — paying rents, phone bills, utility bills, and other needs. For more information about the 30-Days Foundation, go to the30daysfoundation.org.
“From the King for the King – The Gospel According to Elvis” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 13 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater.
Tickets are $35 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
